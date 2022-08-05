MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q3 FY2022

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No

As of September 30, 2021: 17,426 millions of yen

As of June 30, 2022: 14,786 millions of yen

First three quarters of fiscal year

1. Consolidated business results for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021- June 30, 2022)

(Figures less than one millions of yen are omitted)

Quarterly results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors(On-demand))

Supplementary documents for quarterly results: Yes

Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho): August 15, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of

3. Forecast for consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 25,800 0.2 300 (84.5) (100) － (190) － (3.47) (Note) Revisions to forecasts for consolidated business results published most recently: Yes * Note: (1) Important changes of subsidiaries during the term (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable New: - Exception: -

Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

(i) Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods: Applicable (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i): Not applicable (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: Not applicable (iv) Restatement: Not applicable

Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares):

6/22: 61,248,200 shares 9/21: 61,248,200 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of period 6/22: 6,450,273 shares 9/21: 6,496,273 shares (iii) Average number of shares during the period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period) Nine months ended 6/22: 54,774,419 shares Nine months ended 6/21 54,687,183 shares

* Status of a quarterly review

This earnings release is not subject to an audit.

* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events. The information on consolidated earnings forecasts and other future forecasts on page 4 of the Accompanying Materials describes notes on the assumptions of the earnings forecasts and the use of the earnings forecasts.

While the Company planned to hold a briefing on earnings in the first three quarters chiefly for securities analysts and institutional investors, will post the on-demand delivery of the briefing and related materials on its website on Monday, August 8, 2022, for original Japanese version. English dubbing will be available at a later date.