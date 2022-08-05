MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q3 FY2022

Nine months ended June 30, 2022: (273) millions of yen (－%)
Nine months ended June 30, 2021: (1,025) millions of yen (－%)
Net income
Net income
per share
per share/diluted
Yen
Yen
First three quarters of fiscal year
(1.62)
－
ending September 30, 2022
First three quarters of fiscal year
(20.02)
－
ended September 30, 2021
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
28,616
18,567
51.7
As of September 30, 2021
31,908
21,243
54.6
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of June 30, 2022: 14,786 millions of yen
As of September 30, 2021: 17,426 millions of yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of first
End of second
End of third
Year end
Annual
quarter
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended September 30, 2021
－
8.00
－
8.00
16.00
Fiscal year ending September 30, 2022
－
8.00
－
Fiscal year ending
8.00
16.00
September 30, 2022(forecast)
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No
3. Forecast for consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
25,800
0.2
300
(84.5)
(100)
－
(190)
－
(3.47)
(Note) Revisions to forecasts for consolidated business results published most recently: Yes
* Note:
(1) Important changes of subsidiaries during the term
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable
New: -
Exception: -
Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable
Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
(i)
Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods:
Applicable
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies other than (i):
Not applicable
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
Not applicable
(iv)
Restatement:
Not applicable
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares):
6/22:
61,248,200 shares
9/21:
61,248,200 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of period
6/22:
6,450,273 shares
9/21:
6,496,273 shares
(iii) Average number of shares during the period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)
Nine months ended 6/22: 54,774,419 shares
Nine months ended 6/21 54,687,183 shares
* Status of a quarterly review
This earnings release is not subject to an audit.
* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events. The information on consolidated earnings forecasts and other future forecasts on page 4 of the Accompanying Materials describes notes on the assumptions of the earnings forecasts and the use of the earnings forecasts.
While the Company planned to hold a briefing on earnings in the first three quarters chiefly for securities analysts and institutional investors, will post the on-demand delivery of the briefing and related materials on its website on Monday, August 8, 2022, for original Japanese version. English dubbing will be available at a later date.