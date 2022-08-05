Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  MTI Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9438   JP3167480007

MTI LTD.

(9438)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
545.00 JPY   -1.27%
545.00 JPY   -1.27%
02:51aMTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q3 FY2022
PU
06/28CARADA Medica, Marubeni, and MTI Found New Company 'LIFEM', Supporting Women's Health Issues and Creating a Society Where Everyone Can Work Comfortably
AQ
05/12MTI Ltd. Provides Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022
CI
MTI : Summary of Financial Results for Q3 FY2022

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

The formal official document is in Japanese

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of

Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2022 (Japanese Accounting Standards)

August

5, 2022

Listed Company Name: MTI Ltd.

Listing Exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code

9438

URL

https://ir.mti.co.jp/eng/

Representative:

Toshihiro Maeta, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Hiroshi Matsumoto, Senior Managing Director

Phone: +81-3-5333-6323

Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho): August 15, 2022

Scheduled date of dividend payment: -

Supplementary documents for quarterly results: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors(On-demand))

(Figures less than one millions of yen are omitted)

1. Consolidated business results for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021- June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative total)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

First three quarters of fiscal year

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

19,354

(0.8)

422

(76.5)

87

(93.1)

(88)

ending September 30, 2022

First three quarters of fiscal year

19,504

0.1

1,796

(11.0)

1,269

(35.3)

(1,094)

ended September 30, 2021

(Note) Comprehensive income

Nine months ended June 30, 2022: (273) millions of yen (%)

Nine months ended June 30, 2021: (1,025) millions of yen (%)

Net income

Net income

per share

per share/diluted

Yen

Yen

First three quarters of fiscal year

(1.62)

ending September 30, 2022

First three quarters of fiscal year

(20.02)

ended September 30, 2021

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

28,616

18,567

51.7

As of September 30, 2021

31,908

21,243

54.6

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of June 30, 2022: 14,786 millions of yen

As of September 30, 2021: 17,426 millions of yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of first

End of second

End of third

Year end

Annual

quarter

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

8.00

8.00

16.00

Fiscal year ending September 30, 2022

8.00

Fiscal year ending

8.00

16.00

September 30, 2022(forecast)

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: No

3. Forecast for consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

25,800

0.2

300

(84.5)

(100)

(190)

(3.47)

(Note) Revisions to forecasts for consolidated business results published most recently: Yes

* Note:

(1) Important changes of subsidiaries during the term

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): Not applicable

New: -

Exception: -

  1. Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Not applicable
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

(i)

Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods:

Applicable

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i):

Not applicable

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

Not applicable

(iv)

Restatement:

Not applicable

  1. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
  1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares):

6/22:

61,248,200 shares

9/21:

61,248,200 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of period

6/22:

6,450,273 shares

9/21:

6,496,273 shares

(iii) Average number of shares during the period (quarterly consolidated cumulative period)

Nine months ended 6/22: 54,774,419 shares

Nine months ended 6/21 54,687,183 shares

* Status of a quarterly review

This earnings release is not subject to an audit.

* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements included in this material are based on the Company's judgments, assumptions, and convictions based on information available to the Company at the time of publication of this document and may differ materially from actual results for a range of factors, including conditions of Japanese and overseas economies, changes in the situation of operations in Japan and overseas, and uncertainties and potential risks inherent in forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include unforeseeable effects of future events. The information on consolidated earnings forecasts and other future forecasts on page 4 of the Accompanying Materials describes notes on the assumptions of the earnings forecasts and the use of the earnings forecasts.

While the Company planned to hold a briefing on earnings in the first three quarters chiefly for securities analysts and institutional investors, will post the on-demand delivery of the briefing and related materials on its website on Monday, August 8, 2022, for original Japanese version. English dubbing will be available at a later date.

Disclaimer

MTI Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
