Financials ZAR USD Sales 2021 180 B 12 043 M 12 043 M Net income 2021 15 660 M 1 047 M 1 047 M Net Debt 2021 85 945 M 5 748 M 5 748 M P/E ratio 2021 22,3x Yield 2021 1,80% Capitalization 330 B 22 091 M 22 091 M EV / Sales 2021 2,31x EV / Sales 2022 2,04x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 68,8% Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Last Close Price 183,22 ZAR Average target price 180,20 ZAR Spread / Average Target -1,65% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director L. Tsholofelo Molefe Group Chief Financial & Director Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman Mazen Mroue Group Chief Information & Technology Officer Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MTN GROUP LIMITED 7.33% 22 313 SOFTBANK CORP. -0.96% 58 705 BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 4.87% 54 653 CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. -23.17% 30 357 SAFARICOM PLC 0.00% 13 267 TELE2 AB 2.48% 9 822