Ghana to Bar Customers That Haven't Completed SIM Card Registration, MTN Says

By Joe Hoppe

MTN Group Ltd. said Tuesday that the Ghana National Communications Authority has issued a directive on unregistered SIM cards, barring customers that haven't completed the registration process.

Customers who have completed stage one of subscriber registration but not stage two would be fully barred, effective from Dec. 1.

The first stage relates to linkage, while the second relates to biometrics.

"[MTN Ghana] and MTN Group will update investors further on Dec. 2, on completion of the customer de-activation exercise and will communicate customers impacted, pro forma revenue impact and initiatives to re-register impacted customers," the telecommunications group said.

