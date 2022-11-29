Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MTN Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
135.52 ZAR   -0.19%
01:16aGhana to Bar Customers That Haven't Completed SIM Card Registration, MTN Says
DJ
11/24Mtn : Zambia launches the country's first 5G network
PU
11/23Lonestar Cell MTN Rekindles Hacking Case
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ghana to Bar Customers That Haven't Completed SIM Card Registration, MTN Says

11/29/2022 | 01:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe


MTN Group Ltd. said Tuesday that the Ghana National Communications Authority has issued a directive on unregistered SIM cards, barring customers that haven't completed the registration process.

Customers who have completed stage one of subscriber registration but not stage two would be fully barred, effective from Dec. 1.

The first stage relates to linkage, while the second relates to biometrics.

"[MTN Ghana] and MTN Group will update investors further on Dec. 2, on completion of the customer de-activation exercise and will communicate customers impacted, pro forma revenue impact and initiatives to re-register impacted customers," the telecommunications group said.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 0115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.65% 1.23 Delayed Quote.-16.55%
MTN GROUP LIMITED -0.19% 135.52 End-of-day quote.-20.61%
All news about MTN GROUP LIMITED
01:16aGhana to Bar Customers That Haven't Completed SIM Card Registration, MTN Says
DJ
11/24Mtn : Zambia launches the country's first 5G network
PU
11/23Lonestar Cell MTN Rekindles Hacking Case
AQ
11/22Mdundo.com launch paid music service in South Africa with the leading operator, MTN
AQ
11/15Mtn : Group_ Transcript of Q3 2022 trading Update
PU
11/04South African mobile operator MTN's Q3 pre-tax profit rises 14.7%
RE
11/04MTN Group 3Q Service Revenue Grew; Maintains Medium-Term Guidance
DJ
11/04Mtn : South Africa's market share gains support resilient MTN Group's Q3 results
PU
11/04M1 New Ventures acquired Afghanistan business of MTN from MTN Group Limited.
CI
11/03Mtn : DMTN Update - Programme Memorandum
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 200 B 11 666 M 11 666 M
Net income 2022 23 413 M 1 367 M 1 367 M
Net Debt 2022 73 847 M 4 311 M 4 311 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 245 B 14 285 M 14 285 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 135,52 ZAR
Average target price 185,80 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
L. Tsholofelo Molefe Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Mazen Mroue Group Chief Information & Technology Officer
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED-20.61%14 285
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED22.46%59 845
SOFTBANK CORP.2.99%50 773
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-34.47%24 357
SAFARICOM PLC-34.91%8 075
ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY11.88%7 254