In the year to
Demonstrating good operational execution and ongoing strategic delivery, in constant currency terms, the Group reported a 15.3% increase in service revenue to R194 billion and maintained a stable margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 44%. EBITDA increased by 14.3% to R90 billion. It was supported by our expense efficiency programme which yielded R2.7 billion in savings, mostly in
"The structurally higher demand for data and fintech services was sustained, with data traffic and fintech transaction volumes increasing by around a third each," said
The network investment expanded access to broadband services to almost 88% of the population (from 83% in 2021) in MTN's markets as the group focused on rural rollout, extending digital inclusion across
Alongside the increase in capital investment, MTN's proactive commercial, expense efficiency, supply chain, network and financial resilience interventions helped alleviate the impact on results of a tough operating environment. This included - across markets - high inflation and interest rates, weak local currencies, pressure on disposable income and in
The performance of MTN South Africa was solid, with growth in service revenue of 3.6% to almost R41 billion and an EBITDA margin of 39.2%. Loadshedding impacted EBITDA by R695 million as the Opco incurred additional expenditure to meet the requirements of power, security and repairs, the latter due to the vandalism of sites.
On MTN South Africa, Mupita said: "We are encouraged by the performance of the business and the focus on network resilience. Amid unprecedented loadshedding and the intensified need for back-up power in the second half of 2022, MTN South Africa invested significantly to secure network resilience."
He added: "With the state of disaster regulations gazetted,
"Across our markets," the company continued, "we continued to execute on our four strategic priorities. To build the largest and most valuable platforms, we expanded our fintech ecosystem and made progress in separating our fintech business from our GSM business, receiving offers for strategic minority investments into the
"To drive industry-leading connectivity operations, we increased voice, data and fintech revenue, rolled out more than 5,000km of fibre and invested in subsea cables.
"To create shared value, we reduced our scope 1 and 2 emissions in pursuit of net zero by 2040. Diversity and inclusion remained central to our efforts: we achieved 40% women representation, moving closer to our 2030 target of gender parity.
"We also accelerated portfolio transformation, recording proceeds from asset realisations of R12 billion and signing a share purchase agreement with a subsidiary of
"Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing on our Ambition 2025 strategy and maintain our guidance for performance over the next three to five years, despite elevated macroeconomic risks in
