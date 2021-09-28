Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  MTN Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MTN : 2Africa Extended to the Arabian Gulf, India, and Pakistan - Now the Longest Subsea Cable System in the World

09/28/2021 | 04:12am EDT
The 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC, announced today the addition of a new segment - the 2Africa PEARLS branch - extending to the Arabian Gulf, India, and Pakistan. This extension will bring the total length of the 2Africa cable system to over 45,000 kilometers, making it the longest subsea cable system ever deployed.

Now connecting three continents, Africa, Europe and Asia terrestrially through Egypt, 2Africa creates unique connectivity by adding vital landing locations in Oman (Barka), UAE (Abu Dhabi and Kalba), Qatar (Doha), Bahrain (Manama), Kuwait (Kuwait), Iraq (Al-Faw), Pakistan (Karachi), India (Mumbai), and a fourth landing in Saudi Arabia (Al Khobar). The new 2Africa branch joins recently announced extensions to the Canary Islands, the Seychelles, Comoros Islands, Angola, and a new landing to south-east Nigeria.

As with other 2Africa cable landings, capacity will be available in PEARLS landings at carrier-neutral facilities or open-access cable landing stations on a fair and equitable basis, encouraging and supporting the development of a healthy internet ecosystem.

To further support a burgeoning global digital economy, the expanded system will serve an even wider range of communities that rely on the internet for services from education to healthcare, and businesses, providing economic and social benefits that come from increased connectivity. As announced in May 2020, 2Africa was planned to directly bring seamless international connectivity to 1.2 billion people. Today, with 2Africa PEARLS, 2Africa will be providing international connectivity to an additional 1.8 billion people-that's 3 billion people, representing 36% of the global population.

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) will deploy the new system utilizing new technologies such as SDM that allow the deployment of up to 16 fiber pairs, double that of older technologies and bringing greater and more cost-effective capacity.

Disclaimer

MTN Group Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MTN GROUP LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 177 B 11 870 M 11 870 M
Net income 2021 17 054 M 1 143 M 1 143 M
Net Debt 2021 77 807 M 5 214 M 5 214 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 250 B 16 746 M 16 779 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 138,90 ZAR
Average target price 135,10 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -2,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
L. Tsholofelo Molefe Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Charles Molapisi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED130.77%16 746
SOFTBANK CORP.22.85%67 214
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED41.93%53 724
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.26.37%42 910
SAFARICOM PLC22.19%15 174
TELE2 AB19.84%10 309