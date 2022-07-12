MTN : Board Charter

5

This board charter shall constitute and form an integral part of each board member's appointment letter to the board of directors.

The board is the focal point for, and custodian of, corporate governance, by managing its relationship with management, the shareholders and other relevant stakeholders of the Company and the Group along sound corporate governance principles.

The board is ultimately accountable and responsible for the performance and affairs of the Company and the Group and seeks to create enduring stakeholder value in a responsible and ethical manner.

Furthermore, this board charter forms part of the governance practices which are required under the King "Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa 2016" (" King ") and describes some of the key powers and responsibilities assumed by the members of the board.