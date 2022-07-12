Log in
    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
140.81 ZAR   -2.55%
MTN : Board Charter

07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
BOARD CHARTER

Version

: 5

Doc. Status

:

APPROVED

Author

: Group Company Secretariat

Submission

: 3 March 2022

Department

: Group Company Secretariat

VERSION 4

MTN GROUP LIMITED BOARD CHARTER

Page 1 of 44

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

AUTHORISATION .......................................................................................................................................

4

2.

APPROVAL .................................................................................................................................................

4

3.

PREAMBLE ................................................................................................................................................

6

4.

PURPOSE ....................................................................................................................................................

7

5.

OBJECTIVES ..............................................................................................................................................

7

6.

AUTHORITY OF THE BOARD .....................................................................................................................

7

7.

BOARD LEADERSHIP ................................................................................................................................

7

8.

SIZE OF THE BOARD .................................................................................................................................

8

9.

COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD ...............................................................................................................

8

10. BALANCE OF POWERS .........................................................................................................................

11

11. PERIOD OF OFFICE ...............................................................................................................................

11

12. ROLE OF THE BOARD .............................................................................................................................

12

13. MATTERS RESERVED FOR THE BOARD .............................................................................................

15

14. THE CHAIRMAN - ROLE AND FUNCTION .............................................................................................

18

15. LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR...........................................................................................................

20

16. THE GROUP PRESIDENT AND CEO ......................................................................................................

21

17. THE GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.............................................................................................

24

18. COMPANY SECRETARY .........................................................................................................................

25

19. DECLARATION OF PERSONAL FINANCIAL INTERESTS .....................................................................

27

20. INDUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT OF NEW DIRECTORS ..................................................................

27

21. CONTINUING PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT OF DIRECTORS ....................................................

28

22. SUCCESSION PLANNING .......................................................................................................................

28

VERSION 4

BOARD CHARTER

Page 2 of 44

3

23. BOARD GOVERNANCE ..........................................................................................................................

29

24. BOARD COMMITTEES .............................................................................................................................

32

25.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ..............................................................................................................

34

26. MANAGEMENT OF RISKS .......................................................................................................................

35

27. REWARD SYSTEM ..................................................................................................................................

35

28. PERSONAL LOANS OR EXTENSION OF CREDIT ................................................................................

37

29. PROFESSIONAL OR BUSINESS SERVICES PROVIDED BY DIRECTORS..........................................

37

30.

BOARD MEETINGS ................................................................................................................................

37

31.

SHARE DEALINGS BY BOARD MEMBERS ..........................................................................................

39

32.

BOARD EVALUATION AND PERFORMANCE .....................................................................................

39

33. BOARD RELATIONSHIP WITH SHAREHOLDERS AND RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS .....................

39

34. ANNUAL REVIEW .....................................................................................................................................

40

4. AUTHORISATION

This document will be authorised by:

Name

Title

Date

M Jonas

Chairman

09 March 2022

2. APPROVAL

VERSION 4

BOARD CHARTER

Page 3 of 44

4

This document will be approved by the Board.

3.

ABBREVIATIONS

Term

Description

ESG

Environment, Social and Governance

MOI

Memorandum of Incorporation

6. DOCUMENT CONTROL

Department

Date last approved

Version

Group Secretariat

1 March 2017

2.3

Group Secretariat

6 March 2019

2.6

Group Secretariat

10 March 2020

3.0

Group Secretariat

9 March 2021

4.0

Group Secretariat

4 March 2022

5.0

BOARD CHARTER

7. PREAMBLE

7.1.MTN Group Ltd, Mobile Telephone Network Holdings Limited and MTN International Pty Limited have, jointly referred to hereafter as the ("Company") is committed to upholding good corporate governance in its dealings with shareholders and other stakeholders identified as being relevant to the business of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group").

VERSION 4

BOARD CHARTER

Page 4 of 44

5

  1. This board charter shall constitute and form an integral part of each board member's appointment letter to the board of directors.
  2. The board is the focal point for, and custodian of, corporate governance, by managing its relationship with management, the shareholders and other relevant stakeholders of the Company and the Group along sound corporate governance principles.
  3. The board is ultimately accountable and responsible for the performance and affairs of the Company and the Group and seeks to create enduring stakeholder value in a responsible and ethical manner.
  4. Furthermore, this board charter forms part of the governance practices which are required under the King "Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa 2016" ("King") and describes some of the key powers and responsibilities assumed by the members of the board.
  5. This board charter is subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2008
    ("2008 Act"), the Company's Memorandum of Incorporation, Johannesburg Stock Exchange Listings Rules, Financial Market Act, Group Delegation of Authority and any other applicable law or regulatory provision.
  1. PURPOSE
    The purpose of this board charter is to provide guidance as to how business is to be conducted by the board in accordance with the international principles of good corporate governance. The board charter sets out the specific roles and responsibilities to be discharged by the board members collectively and individually with effective counsel from the Group Company Secretariat.
  2. BELIEF
    MTN is a belief driven organisation, in that, everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life.
  3. STRATEGIC INTENT
    The Ambition 2025 Strategic Intent is to leading digital solutions for Africa's progress.
  4. OBJECTIVES

The objectives of this board charter are to ensure that all board members:

VERSION 4

BOARD CHARTER

Page 5 of 44

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MTN Group Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
