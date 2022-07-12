MTN : Board Charter

7.1.MTN Group Ltd, Mobile Telephone Network Holdings Limited and MTN International Pty Limited have, jointly referred to hereafter as the ("Company") is committed to upholding good corporate governance in its dealings with shareholders and other stakeholders identified as being relevant to the business of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group").
This board charter shall constitute and form an integral part of each board member's appointment letter to the board of directors.
The board is the focal point for, and custodian of, corporate governance, by managing its relationship with management, the shareholders and other relevant stakeholders of the Company and the Group along sound corporate governance principles.
The board is ultimately accountable and responsible for the performance and affairs of the Company and the Group and seeks to create enduring stakeholder value in a responsible and ethical manner.
Furthermore, this board charter forms part of the governance practices which are required under the King "Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa 2016" ("King") and describes some of the key powers and responsibilities assumed by the members of the board.
This board charter is subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2008
("2008 Act"), the Company's Memorandum of Incorporation, Johannesburg Stock Exchange Listings Rules, Financial Market Act, Group Delegation of Authority and any other applicable law or regulatory provision.
PURPOSE
The purpose of this board charter is to provide guidance as to how business is to be conducted by the board in accordance with the international principles of good corporate governance. The board charter sets out the specific roles and responsibilities to be discharged by the board members collectively and individually with effective counsel from the Group Company Secretariat.
BELIEF
MTN is a belief driven organisation, in that, everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life.
STRATEGIC INTENT
The Ambition 2025 Strategic Intent is to leading digital solutions for Africa's progress.
OBJECTIVES
The objectives of this board charter are to ensure that all board members:
