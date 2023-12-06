By Joe Hoppe

MTN Group said its Chief Operating Officer Jens Schulte-Bockum will step down at the end of March, and said Selorm Adadevoh will succeed him as chief commercial officer.

The South Africa-based telecommunications group said Wednesday that Adadevoh's new designation has been amended to better fit with the group's operating model, assuming all of Schulte-Bockum's executive responsibilities in an orderly handover and transition process to be carried out over the next few months.

Adadevoh joined MTN as CEO of its subsidiary MTN Ghana in 2018. Before then, Adadevoh held key positions within Digicel Group, including COO, chief executive and Global Director for Mobile Financial Services roles, among others.

The company also named Stephen Blewett as the next CEO of MTN Ghana, effective April 1.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-23 0204ET