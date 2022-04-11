Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  MTN Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-07
178.67 ZAR   -1.99%
178.67 ZAR   -1.99%
MTN : Central Bank of Nigeria grants final approval for MoMo Payment Service Bank Limited to commence operations

04/11/2022 | 02:49am EDT
MTN Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1994/009584/06) (Share code MTN)

(ISIN: ZAE000042164) (MTN Group)

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) grants final approval for MoMo Payment Service Bank Limited (MoMo PSB) to commence operations

MTN Group is pleased to announce that MTN Nigeria, as promoter of MoMo PSB, has received a letter dated 8 April 2022 from the CBN addressed to MoMo PSB conveying approval for it to commence the operations. This follows the approval in principle for MoMo PSB dated 4 November 2021. The commencement date will be communicated to the CBN in accordance with its requirements.

Speaking on the final approval, MTN Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita said "we are grateful to the CBN for granting the final approval to commence the operations of MoMo PSB, which is an important milestone for our Ambition 2025 strategy. We are excited about the opportunity for MTN Nigeria to support the CBN and the Federal Republic of Nigeria in fulfilling the agenda of driving financial inclusion in Nigeria".

On release of Q1 2022 trading update, on or about 6 May 2022, MTN Group will provide more details regarding commencement of operations along with related matters and timelines.

Fairland

11 April 2022

Lead sponsor

Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited

Joint sponsor

JP Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

MTN Group Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
