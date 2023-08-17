In the shadow of climate change, the world's most pressing modern challenge, global leaders are racing to craft sustainable solutions. Every sector, from agriculture to health, feels the weight of its impact. Yet, Africa, contributing a mere 5% of global GHG emissions, stands at the frontline of vulnerability.

MTN recognizes this challenge and is poised to lead the charge toward a brighter, sustainable future. The recent COP27, aptly named the "African COP," spotlighted Africa's unique position-rich in opportunities yet fraught with challenges. We were not just participants; we were collaborators, inspired by the global commitment to support developing nations.

The journey to a low-carbon economy is more than an environmental mandate; it's a call for equity, inclusivity, and a recognition of Africa's diverse landscape. Success means more than reduced emissions; it means broader access to modern amenities, enhanced telecommunications, and pathways to sustainable livelihoods.

MTN's 2023 climate change report, aligned to Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), outlines our unwavering commitment to addressing climate change. Our Project Zero, with its ambitious goal of Net Zero emissions by 2040, is a testament to our dedication and belief in growth that harmonizes with, not against, our planet's well-being.

Our actions echo our words. This year, we have taken bold steps, from submitting our climate goals to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to expanding our green energy footprint. We are not just aiming for growth; we are aiming for sustainable growth.

We are investing in the future-electric vehicles, high-efficiency lighting, solar, wind, and battery storage into our operations. Believing that these types of investments can bring about a thriving green economy, fostering green industries, green enterprises, and green jobs for Africa by Africans.

Our digital innovations are resilient by design, primed to counteract the capricious impacts of climate change. With the rollout of our advanced 5G and fibre networks, we will further increase energy efficiency in terms of energy consumption per traffic unit.

But the journey is not without its hurdles. The rising demand for connectivity, for instance, brings with it the challenge of increased energy consumption. Yet, we are undeterred. Inspired by our belief that everyone deserves a modern, connected life, we are charting a course toward a sustainable future.

Africa's moment is now. We are embracing the challenges, unlocking the opportunities, and driving toward a future where technology and sustainability converge. Our path is clear, and our commitment is unwavering. Together, we're building a sustainable, inclusive world for all.

Click here to read our 2023 Climate change report.