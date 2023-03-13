Advanced search
MTN : FY 2022 results presentation

03/13/2023
MTN Group

Results presentation

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document (presentation) has not been verified independently. No representation or warranty express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Opinions and forward-looking statements expressed herein represent those of the MTN Group (the "Company") at the time. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and opinions because by nature, they are subjective to known and unknown risk and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results, and the Company plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (whether based on negligence or not and/or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in the statements from the presentation whether to reflect new information or future events or circumstances otherwise. This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

This presentation and any related conference call or webcast (including any related Question & Answer session/s) ("contents") may include data or references to data provided by third parties. Neither the Company, nor any of its administrators, directors or employees, either explicitly or implicitly, guarantee that these contents are exact, accurate, comprehensive or complete, nor are they obliged to keep the contents updated, nor to correct the the contents in the event that any deficiency, error or omission were to be detected. Moreover, in reproducing these contents by any means, the Company may introduce changes it deems fit and suitable, and it may also omit partially or completely as it deems it necessary any of the elements of this presentation, and in case of any deviation between such a version in question and this very presentation, the Company assumes no liability for any possible or identified discrepancies.

2

Agenda

01 FY 22 Highlights

02 Operational & strategic review

03 Financial review

04 Looking ahead

3

FY 22 Highlights

Ralph Mupita

Group President and CEO

4

Ambition 2025

Solid operational performance | Continued progress on Ambition 2025

Solid commercial

Financial resilience of

Continued execution

Creating

performance in a

the business maintained

of strategic priorities

shared value

challenging macro

Solid subscriber growth

Expense efficiency

Progressed fintech &

Reduced average cost to

programme: R2.7bn

fibre separations | Offers

communicate by 22.7%

• Strong increase in data

of savings

received for Group fintech

Expanded broadband

investment

users and traffic

Continued faster

coverage with total

Rapid fintech ecosystem

deleveraging, Holdco

ARP delivered gross

coverage up to 87.8%

leverage 0.8x

proceeds of R12bn

expansion despite new

Sustained fiscal contribution

taxes & price cuts

Healthy Holdco liquidity,

• SPA signed with M1

to nation states | R149bn in

at R60.2bn

for sale of 100% of

economic

-value added incl

MTN Afghanistan

income tax paid

5

Disclaimer

MTN Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
