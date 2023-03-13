MTN : FY 22 Annual Financial Statement 03/13/2023 | 01:26am EDT Send by mail :

Contents STATUTORY REPORTS Statement of directors' responsibility CEO and CFO responsibility statement Certificate by the Company Secretary Report of the Audit Committee 9 Directors' report 14 Independent auditors' report to the shareholders of MTN Group Limited GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Group income statement Group statement of comprehensive income Group statement of financial position Group statement of changes in equity Group statement of cash flows Index to the notes to the Group financial statements Notes to the Group financial statements COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 130 Company statement of comprehensive income Company statement of financial position Company statement of changes in equity Company statement of cash flows Notes to the Company financial statements Financial definitions ANNEXURES Annexure 1 - Shareholders' information Annexure 2 - Administration The Group and Company financial statements were audited in terms of the Companies Act, No 71 of 2008 as amended. The Group and Company Annual Financial Statements have been prepared by the MTN finance staff under the guidance of the Group Finance Executive, S Perumal CA(SA) and were supervised by the Group Chief Financial Officer, TBL Molefe CA(SA). These Annual Financial Statements were authorised on 10 March 2023 by the Board of Directors. Statutory reports Group financial statements Company financial statements Annexures Statement of directors' responsibility for the year ended 31 December 2022 The directors are responsible for the integrity, preparation and fair presentation of the annual separate and consolidated financial statements of MTN Group Limited (the Company), its subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and structured entities (together, the Group) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Accounting Standards (IAS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and Interpretations as issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC), the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee (APC), Financial Reporting Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council (FRSC), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Listings Requirements and the requirements of the South African Companies Act, No 71 of 2008 as amended and the Company's memorandum of incorporation (MOI). The Company also subscribes in all its activities to principles of best practice and corporate governance, as set out in the King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa 2016 (King IV*). The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to consistently apply appropriate accounting policies, supported by reasonable judgements and estimates. The directors are of the opinion that the information contained in the Annual Financial Statements fairly present, in all material respects, the financial position at year-end and the financial performance and cash flows of the Group and the Company for the year then ended. The directors have taken the responsibility for ensuring that accurate and complete accounting records are kept to enable the Group and the Company to satisfy their obligation with respect to the preparation of financial statements. The directors confirm that no facts have been omitted or untrue statements made that would make the financial statements false or misleading. The directors are also responsible for the oversight of the Group's system of internal controls. This responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining internal controls relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. The Group operates in an established control environment, which is documented and regularly reviewed. The Group Risk Management and Compliance Committee plays an integral role in risk management. Risk management and internal control procedures are designed to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and that the risks facing the business are controlled. Internal financial controls have been put in place to ensure that material information relating to the Company and the Group has been provided to effectively prepare the Annual Financial Statements. The internal financial controls are considered adequate and effective and can be relied upon in compiling the Annual Financial Statements. Where deficiencies in the design and operational effectiveness of internal financial controls have been identified, remedial actions have been initiated. The directors are responsible for the controls over, and the security of, the website and where applicable, for establishing and controlling the process for electronically distributing Annual Financial Statements and other financial information to shareholders and to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission. The Group's internal audit function, which operates unimpeded by operational management, and has unrestricted access to the Group's Audit Committee, assesses and, when necessary, recommends improvements in the system of internal control and accounting practices, based on audit plans that take cognisance of the relative degrees of risk of each function or aspect of the business. The Group's internal audit function operates within the Group's combined assurance framework. The directors have reviewed the Group and the Company budgets and cash flow forecasts for the year to 31 December 2023. In light of this review, the current financial position and existing borrowing facilities, the going concern basis has been adopted in preparing the Group and the Company Annual Financial Statements. The directors have no reason to believe that the Company or its major subsidiaries will not be going concerns in the year ahead. These financial statements support the viability of the Group and the Company. The Group's external auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. (PwC) and Ernst & Young Inc. (EY) jointly audited the Group and the Company Annual Financial Statements and their unqualified Audit Report is presented on pages 14 to 18. The external auditors were given unrestricted access to all financial records and related data, including minutes of all meetings of shareholders, the Board of Directors and committees of the Board. The directors believe that all representations made to the independent auditors during their audit are valid and appropriate. The Group and the Company Annual Financial Statements which appear on pages 1 to 146 were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 10 March 2023 and are signed on its behalf by: RT Mupita Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fairland TBL Molefe CA(SA) Group Chief Finance Officer (GCFO) Fairland * Copyright and trademarks are owned by the Institute of Directors South Africa NPC and all of its rights are reserved. Annual Financial Statements 2022 1 CEO and CFO responsibility statement for the year ended 31 December 2022 Each of the directors, whose names are stated below, hereby confirm that: The Annual Financial Statements set out on pages 1 to 146, fairly present in all material respects the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of MTN Group Limited in terms of IFRS. To the best of our knowledge and belief, no facts have been omitted or untrue statements made that would make the Annual Financial Statements false or misleading. Internal financial controls have been put in place to ensure that material information relating to MTN Group Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries have been provided to effectively prepare the financial statements of MTN Group Limited. The internal financial controls are adequate and effective and can be relied upon in compiling the Annual Financial Statements, having fulfilled our role and function as executive directors with primary responsibility for implementation and execution of controls. Where we are not satisfied, we have disclosed to the Group Audit Committee and auditors any deficiencies in design and operational effectiveness of the internal financial controls and have taken steps to remedy deficiencies. We are not aware of any fraud involving directors. RT Mupita TBL Molefe CA(SA) Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Group Chief Finance Officer (GCFO) Fairland Fairland 10 March 2023 10 March 2023 Certificate by the Company Secretary for the year ended 31 December 2022 I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, MTN Group Limited has filed all its returns and notices with the Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property Commission for the year ended 31 December 2022, as required of a public company in terms of section 88(2)(e) of the Companies Act, No 71 of 2008 as amended and that such returns and notices are true, correct and up to date. PT Sishuba-Bonoyi Group Secretary Fairland 10 March 2023 2 Annual Financial Statements 2022 Statutory reports Group financial statements Company financial statements Annexures Report of the Audit Committee for the year ended 31 December 2022 "In a challenging economic and regulatory environment, the Group delivered strong financial performance while leading digital solutions for Africa's progress and maintain and build appropriate governance and control structures to support its ambition as its business evolves." SN Mabaso-Koyana, Group Audit Committee Chairman. This report is provided by the MTN Group Audit Committee ("the committee"), in respect of the 2022 financial year, in compliance with section 94 of the Companies Act, No 71 of 2008, as amended (the Companies Act), King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa (2016)(King IV), the JSE Listing Requirements and other applicable regulatory requirements, and describes how the committee has discharged its statutory duties in terms of the Companies Act and its additional duties assigned to it by the Board in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022. COMPOSITION AND GOVERNANCE Members of the committee are all independent non-executive directors, all of whom satisfy the requirements of section 94(4) of the Companies Act and King IV. The committee is adequately skilled, and all members possess the appropriate financial and related qualifications, skills, expertise and experience required to discharge their responsibilities. The composition of the committee and the attendance at the meetings by its members during the 2022 financial year are set out below. 4 March 21 April 23 May 4 August 24 August 10 October 23 November 28 November Members 2022 2022* 2022 2022 2022* 2022* 2022* 2022 SN Mabaso-Koyana √ √ √ √ √ √ √ √ NP Gosa √ √ √ √ √ √ √ √ CWN Molope √ X √ √ √ √ X √ T Pennington1 N/A N/A N/A √ √ √ √ √ VM Rague √ √ √ √ √ X √ √ BS Tshabalala2 √ √ X N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Special meeting held. N/A Attendance not applicable as it falls outside of the term of appointment. An apology was tendered for non-attendance. √ Attended the meeting. Became a member of the Group Audit Committee with effect 1 August 2022. Retired from the Board with effect 25 May 2022. Four formal committee meetings were held in line with the Group's financial reporting and regulatory cycle in the financial year under review. There were four special meetings that were held of which one meeting was to consider and approve the MTN Holdings and MTN International Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, and the remaining two ad hoc meetings were held to consider and approve the refreshed Group Decision Making Framework. Members' fees are included in the table of directors' emoluments and related payments in note 10. The Group President and CEO, the Group Chief Financial Officer, the Group Chief Risk Officer, the Group Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, the Group Executive: Internal Audit and Forensics, the Group Executive: Finance, and representatives of the joint external auditors attend committee meetings by invitation. Other members of management are invited to attend certain meetings to provide the committee with assurance and greater insight into specific issues or areas in the Group. The committee chairman has regular contact with the Group senior management team to discuss relevant matters directly during the year. The internal auditors and the joint external auditors have direct access to the committee, including closed sessions without management, during the year on any matter they regard as relevant to the fulfilment of the committee responsibilities. Further, the committee meeting agenda allows for the internal auditors, joint external auditors and senior management to meet separately with the members. The committee chairman reports to the Group Board on committee activities and the matters discussed at each meeting, highlighting any key issues that the committee believes warrant action by the Board or Group Risk Committee, and providing recommendations to resolve the said issues. The effectiveness of the individual members of the committee and of the committee as a whole is assessed on an annual basis. 