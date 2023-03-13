Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MTN Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
141.34 ZAR   -1.43%
01:26aMtn : FY 22 Annual Financial Statement
PU
03/11Mtn Group Announces Appointment Of Executive : Software Engineering
PU
03/06MTN Uganda says fintech boosts pretax profit 20% in 2022
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MTN : FY 22 results SENS

03/13/2023 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual financial results

for the year ended 31 December 2022

What are we doing today?

Contents

Results overview

  1. Highlights
  2. Results overview
  1. Audited summary Group financial statements
  2. Independent auditors' report on the summary consolidated financial statements
  3. Summary Group income statement
  1. Summary Group statement of comprehensive income
  2. Summary Group statement of financial position
  3. Summary Group statement of changes in equity
  4. Summary Group statement of cash flows
  5. Notes to the summary Group financial statements
  • Constant currency information after accounting for the impact of the pro forma adjustments as defined.

Any forward-looking financial information disclosed in this results announcement, including the dividend guidance, has not been reviewed or audited or otherwise reported on by our external joint auditors.

Certain information presented in these results, including constant currency financial information, constitutes pro forma financial information. The responsibility for preparing and presenting the pro forma financial information as well as the completeness and accuracy of such information is that of the directors of the Company. This is presented for illustrative purposes only. Because of its nature, the pro forma financial information may not fairly present MTN's financial position, changes in equity, and results of operations or cash flows. The pro forma financial information and selected constant currency financial information contained in this announcement has been reported on by the Group's joint auditor (Ernst & Young Inc) who has issued reporting accountant's reports thereon and their unmodified reporting accountant's reports prepared in terms of ISAE 3420 are available for inspection at the Company's registered office on weekdays from 09:00 to 16:00.

The reporting accountant's report should be read in conjunction with the annual financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022 for a fuller understanding.

The pro forma financial information presented in the annual financial results for the period ended 31 December 2022 has been prepared excluding the impact of Impairment of goodwill, PPE, and associates, loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary, impairment loss on remeasurement of disposal group, gain on disposal / dilution of investment in JV/associate and fair value gain on acquisition of subsidiary, net gain (after tax) on disposal of SA towers, other, hyperinflation (excluding impairments), impact of foreign exchange losses and gains, vaccine donations (in 2021), divestments (sell- downs), deferred tax asset remeasurement (on MTN Mauritius), IFRS 2 Charge due to Ghana localisation and other non-operational items (collectively the "Pro forma adjustments") and constitutes pro forma financial information to the extent that it is not extracted from the segment included in the reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022. This pro forma financial information has been presented to eliminate the impact of the Pro forma adjustments from the annual financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022 to achieve a comparable year-on-year (YoY) analysis.

The Pro forma adjustments have been calculated in terms of the Group accounting policies disclosed in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Constant currency financial information has been presented to remove the impact of movement in currency rates on the Group's results and has been calculated by translating the prior financial reporting period's results at the current period's average rates ("prior year constant currency results"). The measurement has been performed for each of the Group's currencies, materially being that of the US dollar

and Nigerian naira. The constant currency growth percentage has been calculated based on the prior year's constant currency results compared to the current year results. In addition, in respect of MTN Irancell, MTN Sudan and MTN South Sudan the constant currency information has been prepared excluding the impact of hyperinflation. The economies of Sudan, South Sudan and Iran were assessed to be hyperinflationary for the period under review and hyperinflation accounting was applied. The constant currency percentage changes exclude components disposed of in the prior year.

MTN's joint independent external auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. and Ernst & Young Inc., have audited the Group's summary and the annual financial statements. The joint independent auditors' audit reports by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. and Ernst & Young Inc. do not report on all of the information contained in these financial results. Shareholders are therefore advised that in order to obtain a full understanding of the nature of the joint independent auditors' engagement they should obtain a copy of the unqualified joint independent auditors' audit reports on the summary Group financial statements and the Group annual financial statements together with the accompanying financial information from MTN's registered office, website and upon request.

The directors of MTN take full responsibility for the preparation of this provisional report and ensuring that the financial information has been correctly extracted from the underlying audited financial statements.

The key audit matters (pursuant to IAS 701) are contained in the full joint independent auditors' audit report and the annual financial statements which can be viewed at www.mtn.com/investors/financialreporting/annual-results.

The Group's results and segmental report are presented in line with the Group's operational structure. The Group's underlying operations are clustered as follows: South Africa (SA), Nigeria, the Southern and East Africa (SEA) region, the West and Central Africa (WECA) region and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and their respective underlying operations.

The SEA region includes Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Botswana (joint venture-equity accounted), eSwatini (joint venture- equity accounted) and Business Group. The WECA region includes Ghana, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Congo-Brazzaville, Liberia, Guinea Conakry and Guinea Bissau. The MENA region includes Iran (joint venture-equity accounted), Sudan, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Although Iran, Botswana and eSwatini form part of their respective regions geographically and operationally, they are excluded from their respective regional results because they are equity accounted for by the Group.

MTN Syria results have been disclosed up to February for 2021 as a result of loss of control effective February 2021, following MTN Syria being placed under judicial guardianship.

MTN Yemen results have been disclosed up to end of October for 2021 as a result of MTN's decision to exit the operation.

Results overview

for the year ended 31 December 2022

What are we doing today?

Results overview

Results presentation

Appendices

Data sheets

Highlights

Subscribers increased by

6.1% year-on-year (YoY) to

289.1 million

Active data subscribers increased by

12.3% YoY to 137.0 million

Group service revenue

grew by 14.4% (15.3%*)

Group data revenue

up by 30.4% (32.2%*)

Group fintech revenue

up by 8.6% (14.3%*)

Reported headline earnings per

share (HEPS)

up by 16.9% to 1 154cps;

non-operational impacts decreased

HEPS by 159 cps

Return on equity (ROE)

improved by 3.8pp to 23.4%

Final dividend declared of

330 cps, up 10%

Active Mobile Money (MoMo) users

increased by 21.4% YoY to

69.1 million

MoMo volume of transactions

up 33.9% YoY to 13.4 billion

EBITDA (before once-off items)

grew by 12.4% (14.3%*)

EBITDA margin marginally

lower by 0.6pp to 43.9% (0.2pp* lower to 44.0%*)

Capex of R54.1 billion including IFRS16 leases

(R38.2 billion, with capex intensity of

18.5%, under IAS 17)

Holdco leverage

improved to 0.8x

(December 2021: 1.0x)

MTN is a pan-African mobile operator with the strategic intent of

'Leading digital solutions for Africa's progress'.

We have 289.1 million customers in 19 markets and are inspired by our belief

that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

  • Constant currency information after accounting for the impact of the pro forma adjustments as defined and included throughout this Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited (JSE) (SENS) announcement.

Any forward-looking financial information disclosed in this results announcement, including the dividend guidance, is the directors' responsibility and has not been reviewed or audited or otherwise reported on by our external joint auditors

Results overview for the year ended 31 December 2022 1

Disclaimer

MTN Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 05:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MTN GROUP LIMITED
01:26aMtn : FY 22 Annual Financial Statement
PU
03/11Mtn Group Announces Appointment Of E : Software Engineering
PU
03/06MTN Uganda says fintech boosts pretax profit 20% in 2022
RE
03/02MTN Group and Huawei Sign MoU on Improving Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Developmen..
CI
03/01MTN Group Sees Higher 2022 EPS
DJ
03/01MTN Group Flags Double-Digit Growth in FY22 EPS
MT
02/27Mtn : Huawei sign MoU to advance digital inclusion and sustainable development
PU
02/27South African Stocks Rise as Rolling Power Cuts Fall to Stage 4
MT
02/27Finland's Nokia Secures Contract to Boost 5G Expansion in South Africa
MT
02/24EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks May Rise Ahead of Key U.S. Economic ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 201 B 10 988 M 10 988 M
Net income 2022 22 129 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
Net Debt 2022 71 837 M 3 929 M 3 929 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 255 B 13 959 M 13 959 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 141,34 ZAR
Average target price 178,30 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
L. Tsholofelo Molefe Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philisiwe Gugulethu Sibiya Head-Finance
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Mazen Mroue Group Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED11.03%13 959
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.09%54 444
SOFTBANK CORP.3.97%54 192
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.13.20%26 330
DIGI.COM4.25%10 864
ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY12.52%8 235