MTN : FY 22 results SENS

Constant currency information after accounting for the impact of the pro forma adjustments as defined.

Any forward-looking financial information disclosed in this results announcement, including the dividend guidance, has not been reviewed or audited or otherwise reported on by our external joint auditors.

Certain information presented in these results, including constant currency financial information, constitutes pro forma financial information. The responsibility for preparing and presenting the pro forma financial information as well as the completeness and accuracy of such information is that of the directors of the Company. This is presented for illustrative purposes only. Because of its nature, the pro forma financial information may not fairly present MTN's financial position, changes in equity, and results of operations or cash flows. The pro forma financial information and selected constant currency financial information contained in this announcement has been reported on by the Group's joint auditor (Ernst & Young Inc) who has issued reporting accountant's reports thereon and their unmodified reporting accountant's reports prepared in terms of ISAE 3420 are available for inspection at the Company's registered office on weekdays from 09:00 to 16:00.

The reporting accountant's report should be read in conjunction with the annual financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022 for a fuller understanding.

The pro forma financial information presented in the annual financial results for the period ended 31 December 2022 has been prepared excluding the impact of Impairment of goodwill, PPE, and associates, loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary, impairment loss on remeasurement of disposal group, gain on disposal / dilution of investment in JV/associate and fair value gain on acquisition of subsidiary, net gain (after tax) on disposal of SA towers, other, hyperinflation (excluding impairments), impact of foreign exchange losses and gains, vaccine donations (in 2021), divestments (sell- downs), deferred tax asset remeasurement (on MTN Mauritius), IFRS 2 Charge due to Ghana localisation and other non-operational items (collectively the "Pro forma adjustments") and constitutes pro forma financial information to the extent that it is not extracted from the segment included in the reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022. This pro forma financial information has been presented to eliminate the impact of the Pro forma adjustments from the annual financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022 to achieve a comparable year-on-year (YoY) analysis.

The Pro forma adjustments have been calculated in terms of the Group accounting policies disclosed in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Constant currency financial information has been presented to remove the impact of movement in currency rates on the Group's results and has been calculated by translating the prior financial reporting period's results at the current period's average rates ("prior year constant currency results"). The measurement has been performed for each of the Group's currencies, materially being that of the US dollar