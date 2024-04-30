Constant currency and related adjustments result in reported versus incentive values being different. Shareholders are exposed to currency volatility, so too should executives, if management interests are to be aligned.

Committee response

The determination of fees payable to NEDs is based on market median benchmarks of peer companies approved by the Board. The variance in NED fees by committee reflects the variances in market data, indicating that peer companies and the market have a view of the relative complexity of work and workload of different committees. Since we benchmark against these markets, our NED fees reflect similar differentials to those in the market.

International NEDs are benchmarked against local market medians. However, given the strength of the euro and the requirement to attract international NEDs, they are paid at a premium of the local NED fee. This premium is different for international Board and local committee Chair and member fees.

For FY 2022 reporting, there are two areas where we reported on ESG namely:

In the detailed report on ESG disclosed under the Sustainability Report (pages 12 - 96), and In the Remuneration Report (page 88, 92 and 103), where we provided an overview of how the ESG key performance indicators (KPI) linked to our short and long-term incentive payments and awards.

A summary breakdown of the ESG KPIs and corresponding targets and performance are reflected on page 127 of this report. Further detail is

provided in our on page 13.

We are committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and want to ensure that our employees can live an inspired life. We note developments around the pay gap particularly in South Africa. Processes are underway to assess this pay gap and upon completion, full disclosure in accordance with legislative requirements will be made. For FY 2023, we provide details of initiatives currently underway to close other gaps in pay, such as the

gender pay gap on page 48 of our .

This concern was raised previously and a research benchmark-based response was provided in our FY 2022 remuneration reporting (2022 IAR, page 93) as follows: "It is a common practice by companies with significant operations in different countries, such as MTN, to represent their financial performance in constant currency terms to reflect the underlying performance of the business as well as determine incentive outcomes.

Executives are measured based on their ability to drive value creation and outcomes using elements within their scope of control and context of our mandated business focus. We believe that the Ambition 2025 strategy and its linkage to incentive KPIs result in strong alignment of management and shareholder interests over time."

There were no material changes to the company's performance share plan (PSP) share scheme during the FY 2022. In FY 2023 however, a review was conducted on the fintech share scheme and changes were implemented in the December 2023 allocation. See page 114 for further details of the changes to the share scheme and other material remuneration changes.

Both incentive plans are performance-based. Our performance KPIs are stretched and are founded on our short, medium and long-term objectives in alignment with our strategy which the Board approves annually for all employees including executives.

We believe that there is alignment with shareholder expectation as incentive KPIs cascade from overall strategy and are linked to broader organisational goals. The alignment is also reflected in the total annual remuneration of executives, which in turn reflects the performance of the business.

Given the pan-African nature of our business and the importance of having a competitive remuneration structure at senior levels, dual employment contracts are extended to select prescribed officers who have significant responsibilities outside their primary country of employment or whose income and expenses are incurred in multiple currencies. Our peer comparator analysis conducted in FY 2022 indicated that this remuneration principle is common among a number of companies with diverse geographic footprints.

The primary contract is concluded in the home country in local currency and the dual contract is based in Dubai in US dollars. The dual contracts are subject to Board approval.