MTN Group Limited    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/28
54.98 ZAR   -4.27%
03:06aMTN : Subscribers Task Toriola Ahead of 2021 Assumption of Duty Date
AQ
10/28MTN Nigeria 3Q Profit After Tax Fell; Sees Challenging Environment
DJ
10/27MTN : Nigeria Appoints Karl Toriola CEO Designate
AQ
MTN : Ghana Profit, Revenue Rose for First Nine Months of 2020

10/29/2020 | 02:38am EDT

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

MTN Ghana said on Thursday that profit and revenue for the nine months ended Sept. 30 rose, and that although a progressive recovery is expected into 2021, the macro outlook for the rest of 2020 remains relatively uncertain.

The telecommunications company, an MTN Group Ltd. spinoff, said after-tax profit after tax was 1.05 billion Ghanaian cedi ($180.9 million) compared with GHC688.6 million for the year-prior period.

MTN Ghana's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were GHC2.37 billion compared with GHC1.87 billion for the same period last year.

Revenue for the period was GHC4.47 billion compared with GHC3.75 billion the year before.

The company's subscribers increased by 8.7% to 23.4 million, it said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 0237ET


Financials
Sales 2020 172 B 10 516 M 10 516 M
Net income 2020 14 380 M 880 M 880 M
Net Debt 2020 108 B 6 636 M 6 636 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,27x
Yield 2020 6,21%
Capitalization 98 891 M 6 055 M 6 050 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 80,27 ZAR
Last Close Price 54,98 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Sugentharan Perumal Chief Financial Officer
Charles Molapisi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED-33.35%6 055
SOFTBANK CORP.-16.41%55 487
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-5.00%32 061
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.49.83%30 864
SAFARICOM PLC-2.86%11 265
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-19.91%8 628
