    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-11
134.11 ZAR   +3.26%
MTN Ghana hit with bill of $773 mln for back taxes
RE
MTN Group Subsidiary Faces $773 Million Bill in Ghana Tax Probe, 'Strongly Disputes' Allegations
MT
2022Mtn : Group_transcript of MTN Ghana SIM registration call_2 Dec 2022
PU
MTN Ghana hit with bill of $773 mln for back taxes

01/13/2023 | 11:52am EST
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Ghanaian subsidy of South African mobile operator MTN Group has received a bill for back taxes of around $773 million, including penalties and interest charges, the parent company said on Friday.

The Ghana Revenue Authority issued MTN Ghana with the bill after auditing it for the years 2014 to 2018 and inferring that the company under declared its revenue by about 30% during the period, MTN said in a statement.

The carrier, which has a presence in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East, said it disputes the "accuracy and basis" of the assessment and that it would fight it.

"MTN Ghana believes that the taxes due have been paid during the period under assessment and has resolved to defend MTN Ghana's position on the Assessment," the company said. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.54% 494.94 Real-time Quote.6.95%
MTN GROUP LIMITED 3.26% 134.11 End-of-day quote.5.35%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.94% 164.69 Real-time Quote.7.06%
SCANCOM PLC 0.00% 0.88 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 201 B 11 941 M 11 941 M
Net income 2022 22 788 M 1 355 M 1 355 M
Net Debt 2022 73 847 M 4 391 M 4 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 242 B 14 398 M 14 398 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,0%
Managers and Directors
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
L. Tsholofelo Molefe Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Mazen Mroue Group Chief Information & Technology Officer
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED5.35%14 398
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-6.18%53 760
SOFTBANK CORP.-1.48%53 405
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.1.97%23 819
DIGI.COM2.75%11 070
ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY3.31%7 361