Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MTN Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MTN : GlobalConnect launches 5G International Roaming with Smart Communications, Inc. Philippines in South Africa

09/19/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MTN South Africa network will be the first mobile operator in Africa to provide access to 5G technology to customers from the Philippines through its international roaming agreement with the Philippines' leading mobile services provider, Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart). The agreement delivers on MTN's and Smart's commitment to keeping its travelers connected and providing them with access to 5G; both at home and when travelling as capable devices become available.

Customers of Smart in South Africa can enjoy 5G roaming access when they subscribe to Smart's GigaRoam 1GB roaming plan for only P999 valid for 5 days. To subscribe, simply access https://roam.smart.com.ph or the GigaLife app.

'This is part of Smart's commitment to bring our world-class services anywhere in the world by expanding our 5G roaming coverage in Africa, after our successful rollout with 46 partners in Europe, USA, Middle East and Asia,' said Ray Arsenal, AVP and Head of Roaming Partnerships.

'We're excited to launch 5G roaming in South Africa with Smart's network because of what it means for customers,' said Arne Casteleyn, General Manager - International Roaming, MTN GlobalConnect. 'With MTN Y'ello Connect Roaming Hub and our central Roaming team, we never stop innovating, developing and deploying faster roaming services to provide our customers with access to a next-generation network. Furthermore, providing 5G services to our visitors coming to Africa is crucial to get the same data speeds as at home and to harness trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT). We continue to ramp up the roll out of 4G, VoLTE and 5G roaming with the world's top operators which proves MTN's commitment to provide excellent roaming services to its travelers as travel restrictions ease with mass vaccinations.'

Established in 2018, MTN GlobalConnect is based in Dubai and its team is made up of more than 25 nationalities.

Share now

Disclaimer

MTN Group Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 09:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MTN GROUP LIMITED
05:12aMTN : GlobalConnect launches 5G International Roaming with Smart Communications,..
PU
09/17ADRs End Lower, BioNTech Unilever Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
09/17MTN to Sell Down $2.09 Billion Stake in Towers Company IHS if New York IPO Su..
DJ
09/17Wireless Tower Operator IHS Holding Files for U.S. IPO
DJ
09/14MTN launches Uganda's first phone-based share trading service
RE
09/07TELKOM SOC : S.Africa's telecoms regulator halts spectrum licensing auction
RE
08/27MDUNDO COM A/S : announces partnership with MTN Nigeria, targeting 70 million ad..
AQ
08/24MTN Group Announces Appointment of Burak Akinci as Chief Executive Officer of..
CI
08/24MTN : Regulator Warns MTN Rwanda Over Poor Network Connection
AQ
08/20Standard Bank plans to open virtual 'mall' to boost revenue
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MTN GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 177 B 11 992 M 11 992 M
Net income 2021 17 054 M 1 157 M 1 157 M
Net Debt 2021 77 807 M 5 280 M 5 280 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 232 B 15 700 M 15 727 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 128,55 ZAR
Average target price 127,55 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
L. Tsholofelo Molefe Group Chief Financial Officer
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Charles Molapisi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED113.57%15 700
SOFTBANK CORP.23.74%68 362
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED42.97%54 243
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.35.87%46 282
SAFARICOM PLC26.13%15 730
TELE2 AB18.19%10 183