MTN : GlobalConnect launches 5G International Roaming with Smart Communications, Inc. Philippines in South Africa

MTN South Africa network will be the first mobile operator in Africa to provide access to 5G technology to customers from the Philippines through its international roaming agreement with the Philippines' leading mobile services provider, Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart). The agreement delivers on MTN's and Smart's commitment to keeping its travelers connected and providing them with access to 5G; both at home and when travelling as capable devices become available.

Customers of Smart in South Africa can enjoy 5G roaming access when they subscribe to Smart's GigaRoam 1GB roaming plan for only P999 valid for 5 days. To subscribe, simply access https://roam.smart.com.ph or the GigaLife app.

'This is part of Smart's commitment to bring our world-class services anywhere in the world by expanding our 5G roaming coverage in Africa, after our successful rollout with 46 partners in Europe, USA, Middle East and Asia,' said Ray Arsenal, AVP and Head of Roaming Partnerships.

'We're excited to launch 5G roaming in South Africa with Smart's network because of what it means for customers,' said Arne Casteleyn, General Manager - International Roaming, MTN GlobalConnect. 'With MTN Y'ello Connect Roaming Hub and our central Roaming team, we never stop innovating, developing and deploying faster roaming services to provide our customers with access to a next-generation network. Furthermore, providing 5G services to our visitors coming to Africa is crucial to get the same data speeds as at home and to harness trends such as the Internet of Things (IoT). We continue to ramp up the roll out of 4G, VoLTE and 5G roaming with the world's top operators which proves MTN's commitment to provide excellent roaming services to its travelers as travel restrictions ease with mass vaccinations.'

Established in 2018, MTN GlobalConnect is based in Dubai and its team is made up of more than 25 nationalities.

