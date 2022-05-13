MTN Group 1Q Revenue Grew 16%; Maintains Medium-Term Guidance

By Ian Walker

MTN Group Ltd. on Friday reported a 16% rise in group revenue for the first quarter and backed its medium-term guidance.

The South Africa-based telecommunications group said that voice revenue for the quarter ended March 31 grew 2.6%, while data revenue rose 37%. Group fintec revenue rose 21% during the quarter.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 21%, while Ebitda margin improved to 46.4%, from 44.2%.

MTN said that subscriber numbers grew 3.2% to 276.2 million, although this was hurt by new SIM registration regulations in Nigeria.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate that our markets will be impacted by the global trends of higher interest rates and energy and food price inflation. Geopolitical volatility exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine is further impacting these trends and affecting currencies, asset prices and supply chains," the company said.

