    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-11
168.90 ZAR   -0.50%
01:42aMTN Group 1Q Revenue Grew 16%; Maintains Medium-Term Guidance
DJ
05/04Nigeria expects MTN, Mafab to rollout 5G services from August
RE
04/29MTN : International (Mauritius) Limited 2021 Signed FS
PU
MTN Group 1Q Revenue Grew 16%; Maintains Medium-Term Guidance

05/13/2022 | 01:42am EDT
By Ian Walker


MTN Group Ltd. on Friday reported a 16% rise in group revenue for the first quarter and backed its medium-term guidance.

The South Africa-based telecommunications group said that voice revenue for the quarter ended March 31 grew 2.6%, while data revenue rose 37%. Group fintec revenue rose 21% during the quarter.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 21%, while Ebitda margin improved to 46.4%, from 44.2%.

MTN said that subscriber numbers grew 3.2% to 276.2 million, although this was hurt by new SIM registration regulations in Nigeria.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate that our markets will be impacted by the global trends of higher interest rates and energy and food price inflation. Geopolitical volatility exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine is further impacting these trends and affecting currencies, asset prices and supply chains," the company said.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 0141ET

Financials
Sales 2022 198 B 12 266 M 12 266 M
Net income 2022 23 379 M 1 452 M 1 452 M
Net Debt 2022 67 826 M 4 212 M 4 212 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 305 B 18 914 M 18 914 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,8%
Managers and Directors
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
L. Tsholofelo Molefe Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Mazen Mroue Group Chief Information & Technology Officer
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
