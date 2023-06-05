Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MTN Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-01
124.05 ZAR   +2.60%
10:57aMtn Group Fintech Announces Appointment Of Executive : BankTech
PU
06/01Transcript : MTN Group Limited - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/31Transcript : MTN Group Limited - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

MTN Group Fintech announces appointment of Executive: BankTech

06/05/2023 | 10:57am EDT
MTN Group is pleased to announce the appointment of M. Mudassar Aqil as Executive: BankTech, in its Fintech business, MoMo, effective from 1 August 2023. BankTech, is one of MTN Fintech's five verticals, currently serves over 69 million monthly active users across 16 markets.

With a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, including a 12-year tenure as a CEO in the banking and fintech space, Mudassar brings with him a deep understanding of banking regulation, lending, payments, and platform strategy.

Over his 25-year career, Mudassar has served in several senior executive roles in the financial services and fintech sectors across the United States and Pakistan. His notable achievements include turning around two banks and a significant wallet platform as CEO, transforming them into market-leading profitable entities.

Most recently, Mudassar served as CEO at Telenor Microfinance Bank & Easypaisa (a joint venture between Telenor Group and Ant Group) in Pakistan since 2019. During his tenure, he successfully led the bank back to profitability, expanded the wallet business threefold to 12.5 million MAUs - making Easypaisa Pakistan's largest app - and revitalized its credit business through digital transformation.

Mudassar holds an MBA from Salisbury University, MD, USA and is an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

"We are delighted to welcome Mudassar to the Group Fintech team. His wealth of experience in the financial services sector and diverse background will undoubtedly ensure that we continue to break new ground in our ongoing efforts to promote financial inclusion across the continent," said Serigne Dioum, Group Chief Fintech Officer.

"Mudassar has built a stellar career through his innate ability to establish an organisational vision, develop strategic and tactical plans, and execute them with well-led and highly effective teams. He is a strategic yet pragmatic leader, renowned for his hands-on approach to business," concluded Dioum.

We congratulate Mudassar and wish him the very best in his new role.

Attachments

Disclaimer

MTN Group Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 14:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 222 B 11 395 M 11 395 M
Net income 2023 24 831 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
Net Debt 2023 82 347 M 4 224 M 4 224 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,18x
Yield 2023 2,72%
Capitalization 224 B 11 493 M 11 493 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 124,05 ZAR
Average target price 169,80 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Tsholofelo B. L. Molefe Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Mazen Mroué Group Chief Information & Technology Officer
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED-2.55%11 493
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED3.66%58 736
SOFTBANK CORP.1.14%50 987
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.23.54%28 904
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.93%22 471
DIGI.COM12.00%11 484
