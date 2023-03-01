MTN Group Sees Higher 2022 EPS

By Ian Walker

MTN Group Ltd. said Wednesday that it expects to report much higher earnings per share for 2022 after booking a loss on the deconsolidation of a subsidiary and fair value gains on acquisition or disposal.

The South African telecoms company said that it expects to report earnings per share for the year ended Dec. 31 of between 10.30 South African rand and ZAR11.06 (56 U.S. cents and 60 cents) compared with ZAR7.63 in 2021.

Headline EPS is expected to be between ZAR11.05 and ZAR12.04 compared with ZAR9.87.

MTN plans to report earnings for the year on March 13.

