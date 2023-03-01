Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  MTN Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
144.81 ZAR   +1.91%
144.81 ZAR   +1.91%
MTN Group Sees Higher 2022 EPS

03/01/2023 | 03:02am EST
By Ian Walker


MTN Group Ltd. said Wednesday that it expects to report much higher earnings per share for 2022 after booking a loss on the deconsolidation of a subsidiary and fair value gains on acquisition or disposal.

The South African telecoms company said that it expects to report earnings per share for the year ended Dec. 31 of between 10.30 South African rand and ZAR11.06 (56 U.S. cents and 60 cents) compared with ZAR7.63 in 2021.

Headline EPS is expected to be between ZAR11.05 and ZAR12.04 compared with ZAR9.87.

MTN plans to report earnings for the year on March 13.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 0301ET

Financials
Sales 2022 201 B 10 945 M 10 945 M
Net income 2022 22 738 M 1 239 M 1 239 M
Net Debt 2022 71 837 M 3 914 M 3 914 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 261 B 14 246 M 14 246 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 144,81 ZAR
Average target price 178,30 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
L. Tsholofelo Molefe Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philisiwe Gugulethu Sibiya Head-Finance
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Mazen Mroue Group Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED13.75%14 246
SOFTBANK CORP.3.63%53 504
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-7.90%52 464
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.15.01%26 496
DIGI.COM7.50%11 283
ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY12.52%7 592