Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MTN Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
141.34 ZAR   -1.43%
08:26aMtn Group Announces Appointment Of Executive : Software Engineering
PU
03/06MTN Uganda says fintech boosts pretax profit 20% in 2022
RE
03/02MTN Group and Huawei Sign MoU on Improving Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Development in Africa
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MTN Group announces appointment of Executive: Software Engineering

03/11/2023 | 08:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MTN Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcin Waligora, Executive: Software Engineering with effect from 27 March 2023.

With more than 20 years of progressive experience, exceptional technical skills, and solid business acumen, Marcin joins MTN Group from1 Citigroup in Tampa, USA.

"As Executive: Software Engineering, Marcin will be responsible for defining, developing and executing our Software Engineering strategic programme to accelerate the PACE of Ambition 2025, and maintaining the long-term growth for delivering the software engineering on front-end customer experience layer systems, partnerships and integration points. He will also help achieve business agility, at scale, impacting a multiplier effect by bringing about positive impact in multiple Opcos and platforms, various product areas, and newer markets." Said Mazen Mroué, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer

Over the past 15 years Marcin has been with Citigroup, holding various senior roles, including Engineering Manager and Technical Architect, Software Development Director and most recently, Global Head of Clearing Modernisation Technology. In the latter role, he was responsible for designing and delivering a 24/7 payment platform, among many other duties.

Marcin holds a Master's of Science Degree in Advanced Software Engineering from the University College Dublin. He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from Warsaw University of Technology. Additionally, Marcin has numerous certifications, including an Advanced Scrum Master (A-CSM), Microsoft Specialist in Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions and MongoDB for Developers-10gen.

Attachments

Disclaimer

MTN Group Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2023 13:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MTN GROUP LIMITED
08:26aMtn Group Announces Appointment Of E : Software Engineering
PU
03/06MTN Uganda says fintech boosts pretax profit 20% in 2022
RE
03/02MTN Group and Huawei Sign MoU on Improving Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Developmen..
CI
03/01MTN Group Sees Higher 2022 EPS
DJ
03/01MTN Group Flags Double-Digit Growth in FY22 EPS
MT
02/27Mtn : Huawei sign MoU to advance digital inclusion and sustainable development
PU
02/27South African Stocks Rise as Rolling Power Cuts Fall to Stage 4
MT
02/27Finland's Nokia Secures Contract to Boost 5G Expansion in South Africa
MT
02/24EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks May Rise Ahead of Key U.S. Economic ..
DJ
02/21Examining Popular Website Legit.Ng's Claims About MTN Nigeria's 'Historic' N2 Trillion ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 201 B 10 988 M 10 988 M
Net income 2022 22 129 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
Net Debt 2022 71 837 M 3 929 M 3 929 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 255 B 13 959 M 13 959 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 141,34 ZAR
Average target price 178,30 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
L. Tsholofelo Molefe Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philisiwe Gugulethu Sibiya Head-Finance
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Mazen Mroue Group Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED11.03%13 959