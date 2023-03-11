MTN Group announces appointment of Executive: Software Engineering

MTN Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcin Waligora, Executive: Software Engineering with effect from 27 March 2023.

With more than 20 years of progressive experience, exceptional technical skills, and solid business acumen, Marcin joins MTN Group from1 Citigroup in Tampa, USA.

"As Executive: Software Engineering, Marcin will be responsible for defining, developing and executing our Software Engineering strategic programme to accelerate the PACE of Ambition 2025, and maintaining the long-term growth for delivering the software engineering on front-end customer experience layer systems, partnerships and integration points. He will also help achieve business agility, at scale, impacting a multiplier effect by bringing about positive impact in multiple Opcos and platforms, various product areas, and newer markets." Said Mazen Mroué, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer

Over the past 15 years Marcin has been with Citigroup, holding various senior roles, including Engineering Manager and Technical Architect, Software Development Director and most recently, Global Head of Clearing Modernisation Technology. In the latter role, he was responsible for designing and delivering a 24/7 payment platform, among many other duties.

Marcin holds a Master's of Science Degree in Advanced Software Engineering from the University College Dublin. He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from Warsaw University of Technology. Additionally, Marcin has numerous certifications, including an Advanced Scrum Master (A-CSM), Microsoft Specialist in Developing Microsoft Azure Solutions and MongoDB for Developers-10gen.