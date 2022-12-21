MTN : Group_transcript of MTN Ghana SIM registration call_2 Dec 2022

Transcript of MTN Group call on MTN Ghana SIM registration Date: 2 December 2022 Sensitivity: Public

MTN Group Transcript on call on MTN Ghana SIM re-registration 2 December 2022 Thato Motlanthe Good afternoon everybody and thank you for joining the call to discuss developments around the National Communication Authority's, or the NCA's, national SIM re-registration directive of Ghana. My name is Thato Motlanthe, Head of Investor Relations for MTN. Just to start off with a little bit of housekeeping, I trust that you will have seen the announcements on the Ghana Stock Exchange as well as the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, those were published respectively on the 28th and the 29th of November. We also published a SENS this morning with a bit more information, and that's in relation to this call as well. So, for today's call, we'll therefore focus on the issue at hand. Most of you would also have hopefully seen the invite that was sent out for a pre-close meeting for the 15th of December. I hope you'll join us for that one as well, and there we can discuss other matters beyond this one at hand. We have a few people on the line this afternoon. As usual, we have from the Group: Ralph Mupita MTN's Group CEO; Tsholo Molefe - Group CFO; and then dialling-in from Ghana we also have

Ebenezer Asante, who is the Senior Vice President of Markets; Selorm Adadevoh who's the MTN

Ghana CEO; and Antoinette Kwofie, who is the MTN Ghana CFO. So, for this call, we scheduled for about 30 to 40 minutes, Ralph will outline first of all the agenda and the context, before handing over to Selorm. He will give a further debriefing on the matter. Ralph will then just come back with some closing comments before we open up for a short Q&A session. You'll notice that obviously we're using a different platform for this engagement. I think many of you are familiar with it, but just as a reminder for the Q&A, please type your question into the question bar, and I will read it out at the end of the session. With that introduction, let me hand over to Ralph. Ralph Mupita Thanks Thato, and a very good afternoon everybody, we really appreciate your time for joining the call. As Thato mentioned, I'll start off with some context for the call and then hand over to Selorm to give more details. In terms of the agenda for the call, we will run through six themes as follows. The first is on the background and context on the SIM re-registration exercise.

on the SIM re-registration exercise. Second, we will look at the recent directive and it's meaning for MTN Ghana.

and it's meaning for MTN Ghana. The third area is how MTN Ghana has implemented the NCA directive .

how MTN Ghana has implemented the NCA directive For the fourth topic, we'll provide some colour on the potential exposures arising from the directive .

. For topic five, we'll talk about some of the observations post implementation of the directive.

of the directive. And number six we will outline MTN Ghana's efforts to speed up SIM re-registration exercise. 2 Sensitivity: Public

MTN Group Transcript on call on MTN Ghana SIM re-registration 2 December 2022 I'll begin with topics one and two before handing over to Selorm to unpack the rest of the issues. So, starting with the first agenda item, which is the background and context, you will recall that in October 2021 Ghana's National Communication Authority, the NCA, embarked on a nationwide SIM re-registration exercise through the telecommunication operators in the country. MTN Ghana pledged its support to this important national initiative to re-register all existing and new subscribers, using the Ghana national ID card, and this was to help improve security and reduce fraud in the telecommunications and mobile financial services industry. In terms of the re-registration process, a successful registration entails the subscriber linking their Ghana card, or their identity card, to a SIM card and this is stage one, or the linkage phase of the process. To fulfil a registration, the subscriber will then also need to complete their bio capture of their data, this is stage two, also referred to as the bio capture or B cap phase. This is what we refer to as the two-stagere-registration process. In terms of the high-level recap of the timelines, the SIM registration exercise kicked off on 1 October 2021 and was initially scheduled to run until 31 March 2022. However, the NCA extended the deadline for the exercise to 31 July 2022, and then subsequently to 30 September 2022. Following the expiry of the 30 September 2022 deadline, the NCA postponed the deadline until further notice. This brings us then to the current directive, our secondary theme which I'll talk briefly about. The NCA, in an industry meeting held on 17 November 2022 with telecom operators, directed all operators to block data services for customers who have completed stage one re-registration, but not stage two, from 20 November 2022. The NCA further instructed that operators should block all services and de-activate the SIMs of all customers who have not completed both stages of the re-registration process from 30 November 2022. To remind you: stage one being the linkage of the Ghana card to the SIM card and stage two being the capture of biometric data. The NCA also indicated that SIM cards were to remain eligible for re-activation within six months, by completing stage two of the SIM re-registration exercise. Any de-activated SIM card would need to be recycled if a full registration process is not completed by the end of May 2023. These instructions are provided verbally by the NCA at the 17 November 2022 meeting. I hope this provides some broad context to the latest developments, and I'll now hand over to Selorm, the CEO of MTN Ghana, to provide more details as outlined in the other agenda items. Selorm. Selorm Adadevoh Thank you, Ralph, and good morning, everyone. Good afternoon in South Africa to you all and thank you for making time to join us on this call this morning. I will speak to items 3 to 6 of the 3 Sensitivity: Public

MTN Group Transcript on call on MTN Ghana SIM re-registration 2 December 2022 agenda outlined by Ralph, namely, implementation of the directive, impact on subscribers, and revenue, and insights on the trends and our efforts to speed up the registration exercise. Starting with item three: implementation of the NCA's directive. So, our progress on implementation is what I'll focus on for the next few minutes and fill-in the directive communicated by the NCA to all telecom operators at a meeting held on the 17th of November 2022. We commenced steps to bar only data services of subscribers who had completed stage one linkage, but not stage two bio capture of the re-registration process, as agreed and directed by the NCA. We were granted three days within which to complete the actions from each of the respective deadlines of November 20th and November 30th. For the November 20th directive, we completed the relevant barring of SIMs on 22nd November and were fully compliant. For the 30th November directive, we have completed barring (as of 11am GMT this morning) of approximately 90% of all affected SIM cards. So, we're well within the deadline to be fully compliant by end of day today. We also intensified our efforts to register eligible subscribers, which I will talk about a little later. However, as things stand, we'll be fully compliant with the NCS directives by end of day today as agreed with the regulator, and I just want to reinforce that we're taking a zero non-compliant stand to make sure that there are no issues with non-compliance. I will now turn to theme number four, which is MTN Ghana's potential exposures from the barring exercise we have undertaken. As at 20th November 2022, we had 22.1 million subscribers, approximately 78% of our total base that had completed stage one, of which 16.4 million, approximately 58% of our total base had completed stage two, and were fully registered. Presented differently, this means that approximately 5.7 million of our customers, representing about 20% of our total base, had completed stage one but had not completed stage two of the process. Of this cohort, the 5.7 million, about 40% were actual data users, and these were the ones affected by the initial directive relating to the 20th November data services barring. Unfortunately, the completion rate of the process was relatively sluggish and less than 2% of the 5.7 million had subsequently completed stage two, between the 20th of November and the 30th of November deadline. Therefore, as at 30th November 2022, we had approximately 5.7 million customers who had completed stage one, but have not completed stage two. These customers are eligible for the ongoing de-activation for all services, which will be completed by end of day today as earlier mentioned. In terms of revenue exposure, the de-activated subscribers will make up about 3% to 4% of service revenue on an annualised basis, and largely due to the fact that approximately 55% of these customers are in the low-value segment, and only 10% in the high-value segment. The fifth theme is key trends since implementing the NCA directives. Of course, it is still very early days, we have not as yet completed the full de-activation as per the directive to do this over three 4 Sensitivity: Public