Any forward-looking financial information disclosed in this results announcement, including the dividend guidance, has not been reviewed or audited or otherwise reported on by our external auditor.

Certain information presented in these interim financial results constitutes pro forma financial information and constant currency information. This pro forma financial information and constant currency information has not been audited or reviewed or otherwise reported on by MTN's external auditor. The responsibility for preparing and presenting the pro forma financial information and constant currency information for the completeness and accuracy of the pro forma financial information and constant currency information is that of the directors of MTN. This is presented for illustrative purposes only. Because of its nature, the pro forma financial information and constant currency financial information may not fairly present MTN's financial position, changes in equity, and results of operations or cash flows.

The pro forma financial information presented in the interim financial results for the period ended 30 June 2023, has been prepared excluding the impact of impairment of goodwill, PPE, and associates, impairment loss on remeasurement of disposal group, net loss(after tax) on disposal of SA towers, other, hyperinflation (excluding impairments), impact of foreign exchange losses and gains and IFRS 2 charge due to Ghana localisation (collectively the "Pro forma adjustments") and constitutes pro forma financial information to the extent that it is not extracted from the segmental information included in the reviewed consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. This pro forma financial information has been presented to eliminate the impact of the pro forma adjustments from the consolidated results for the period ended 30 June 2023 to achieve a comparable year-on-year (YoY) analysis. The pro forma adjustments have been calculated in terms of the Group accounting policies disclosed in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.