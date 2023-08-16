MTN
Group
Limited
Interim financial results for the six months ended
30 June 2023
Contents
Results overview
Highlights
- Results overview
- Key financial tables
- Reviewed consolidated interim financial statements
- Independent auditor's review report on the consolidated interim financial statements
- Condensed consolidated income statement
- Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
- Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
- Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
- Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
- Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements
- Results presentation
- Appendices
- Data sheets
- Constant currency information after accounting for the impact of the pro forma adjustments as defined and included throughout this Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited (JSE) (SENS) announcement.
Any forward-looking financial information disclosed in this results announcement, including the dividend guidance, has not been reviewed or audited or otherwise reported on by our external auditor.
Certain information presented in these interim financial results constitutes pro forma financial information and constant currency information. This pro forma financial information and constant currency information has not been audited or reviewed or otherwise reported on by MTN's external auditor. The responsibility for preparing and presenting the pro forma financial information and constant currency information for the completeness and accuracy of the pro forma financial information and constant currency information is that of the directors of MTN. This is presented for illustrative purposes only. Because of its nature, the pro forma financial information and constant currency financial information may not fairly present MTN's financial position, changes in equity, and results of operations or cash flows.
The pro forma financial information presented in the interim financial results for the period ended 30 June 2023, has been prepared excluding the impact of impairment of goodwill, PPE, and associates, impairment loss on remeasurement of disposal group, net loss(after tax) on disposal of SA towers, other, hyperinflation (excluding impairments), impact of foreign exchange losses and gains and IFRS 2 charge due to Ghana localisation (collectively the "Pro forma adjustments") and constitutes pro forma financial information to the extent that it is not extracted from the segmental information included in the reviewed consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. This pro forma financial information has been presented to eliminate the impact of the pro forma adjustments from the consolidated results for the period ended 30 June 2023 to achieve a comparable year-on-year (YoY) analysis. The pro forma adjustments have been calculated in terms of the Group accounting policies disclosed in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Constant currency information has been presented to remove the impact of movement in currency rates on the Group's results and has been calculated by translating the prior financial reporting period's results at the current period's average rates. The measurement has been performed for each of the Group's currencies, materially being that of the US dollar and Nigerian naira. The constant currency growth percentage has been calculated based on the prior period constant currency results compared to the current year results. In addition, in respect of MTN Irancell, MTN Sudan and MTN South Sudan the constant currency information has been prepared excluding the impact of hyperinflation. The economies of Sudan, South Sudan and Iran were assessed to be hyperinflationary for the period under review and hyperinflation accounting was applied.
The Group's results and segmental report are presented in line with the Group's operational structure. The Group's underlying operations are clustered as follows: South Africa (SA), Nigeria, the Southern and East Africa (SEA) region, the West and Central Africa (WECA) region and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and their respective underlying operations.
The SEA region includes Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Botswana (joint venture-equity accounted), eSwatini (joint venture- equity accounted) and Business Group. The WECA region includes Ghana, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Congo-Brazzaville, Liberia, Guinea Conakry and Guinea Bissau. The MENA region includes Iran (joint venture-equity accounted), Sudan and Afghanistan.
Although Iran, Botswana and eSwatini form part of their respective regions geographically and operationally, they are excluded from their respective regional results because they are equity accounted for by the Group.
Results overview
for the six months ended 30 June 2023
Highlights
Subscribers increased by
3.6% year-on-year (YoY) to
291.7 million
Active data subscribers increased by
7.4% YoY to 139.5 million
Group service revenue
grew by 16.5% (15.1%*)
Group data revenue
up by 23.5% (23.6%*)
Group fintech revenue
up by 21.4% (21.7%*)
Reported headline earnings per
share (HEPS)
up by 7.1% to 542cps;
Adjusted HEPS
up 24.8% to 749cps
Return on equity (ROE)
improved by 1.0pp to 24.4%
No interim dividend declared
(H1 2022: 0)
Minimum ordinary DPS of
330 cents for FY 2023.
Mobile Money (MoMo) monthly
active users (MAU)
flat at 60.5 million
MoMo value of transactions
up 61.6% YoY to US$135.2 billion
EBITDA (before once-off items)
grew by 12.0% (13.5%*)
EBITDA margin marginally
declined by 1.7pp to 43.6% (0.5pp* lower to 44.0%*)
Capex of R33.8 billion including IFRS16 leases (R17.2 billionex-leases,with
capex intensity of 15.2%)
Holdco leverage
improved to 1.5x
(December 2022: 0.8x) Holdco net debt up to
R36.9 billion
(2022: R28.4 billion)
Results overview
Results presentation
Appendices
Data sheets
H1 23
% change
H1 22
% change
Constant
Rm
Rm
Reported
currency
Group service revenue
107 735
92 466
16.5%
15.1%
- South Africa
20 431
20 045
1.9%
1.9%
- Nigeria
43 583
35 148
24.0%
21.6%
Group EBITDA (before once-off
items)
49 407
44 129
12.0%
13.5%
- South Africa#
9 173
9 838
(6.8%)
(6.8%)
- Nigeria
23 260
18 887
23.2%
20.8%
Group EBITDA margin
43.6%
45.3%
(1.7 pp)
(0.5 pp)
- South Africa#
36.1%
39.7%
(3.6 pp)
(3.6 pp)
- Nigeria
53.1%
53.6%
(0.5 pp)
(0.5 pp)
Capital expenditure (capex,
IFRS 16)
33 764
28 347
- Capex (ex-leases)
17 232
17 078
- Capex intensity (ex-leases)
15.2%
17.5%
- Excludes tower sale gain shareholding.
Unless otherwise stated, financial and non-financial growth rates are presented on a constant currency basis and are year-on-year (YoY, 6M to June 2023 versus 6M to June 2022).
Service revenue excludes device and SIM card revenue. Data revenue is mobile and fixed access data and excludes roaming and wholesale. Fintech includes MoMo, insurance, airtime lending and e-commerce. Active data users are a count of all subscribers at a point in time who had a revenue-generating event in the specified period (90 days) prior to that point in time and during the past 30 days had data usage greater than or equal to 5 megabytes. MoMo users are 30-day active users.
Results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 1
