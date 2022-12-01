MTN Lawsuit by Turkcell Subsidiary Dismissed Without Costs

By Joe Hoppe

MTN Group Ltd. said Thursday that the South African High Court has dismissed without costs an action against it by East Asian Consortium BV, a subsidiary of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

The South Africa-based telecommunications group said Turkcell and East Asian Consortium, or EAC had initiated action against it and certain of its subsidiaries in 2013, seeking damages over allegations of impropriety in the award of the first private mobile telecommunications license in Iran.

In 2020, Turkcell withdrew as a plaintiff, leaving EAC as sole plaintiff. The court dismissed the action without costs on Wednesday, ending the litigation.

"MTN is delighted at the outcome as it has consistently maintained that the Turkcell Litigation was without merit," the company said.

