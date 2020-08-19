MTN : Promotes CFO Ralph Mupita to CEO Role

By Adria Calatayud



MTN Group Ltd. said Wednesday that its current chief financial officer, Ralph Mupita, has been appointed as president and chief executive, replacing Rob Shuter with effect from Sept. 1.

The South African telecommunications group said the appointment of Mr. Mupita, who joined MTN in April 2017, followed an extensive executive search process.

Mr. Shuter will step down from his executive responsibilities on Aug. 31 and will thereafter support the incoming CEO until the end of his fixed term contract early next year, MTN said.

British company BT Group PLC said last month it had appointed Mr. Shuter as the next CEO of its enterprise unit.

