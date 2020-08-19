Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  MTN Group Limited    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MTN : Promotes CFO Ralph Mupita to CEO Role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 01:56am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

MTN Group Ltd. said Wednesday that its current chief financial officer, Ralph Mupita, has been appointed as president and chief executive, replacing Rob Shuter with effect from Sept. 1.

The South African telecommunications group said the appointment of Mr. Mupita, who joined MTN in April 2017, followed an extensive executive search process.

Mr. Shuter will step down from his executive responsibilities on Aug. 31 and will thereafter support the incoming CEO until the end of his fixed term contract early next year, MTN said.

British company BT Group PLC said last month it had appointed Mr. Shuter as the next CEO of its enterprise unit.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC -1.93% 103.95 Delayed Quote.-46.01%
MTN GROUP LIMITED -0.17% 66.5 End-of-day quote.-19.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MTN GROUP LIMITED
01:56aMTN : Promotes CFO Ralph Mupita to CEO Role
DJ
08/11MTN : sketches out how it plans to exit Middle East and says no imminent exit fr..
AQ
08/06South Africa's MTN to exit Middle East to focus on Africa
RE
08/06MTN Group 1st Half Net Profit Rose; To Sell Middle East Assets
DJ
08/02South African telecom operator Telkom moves into financial services
RE
07/31South Africa's rand hits new 3-week low, stocks slip
RE
07/31MTN Group Sees 1st Half EPS Above Previous Views; Won't Pay Interim Dividend
DJ
07/31MTN's Rob Shuter to Join BT Group as Head of Enterprise Unit
DJ
07/30Ethiopia's Ethio Telecom says revenues jumped 31%
RE
07/30MTN Nigeria 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 173 B 9 980 M 9 980 M
Net income 2020 13 461 M 777 M 777 M
Net Debt 2020 107 B 6 180 M 6 180 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,96x
Yield 2020 5,50%
Capitalization 120 B 6 893 M 6 906 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 80,64 ZAR
Last Close Price 66,50 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Andrew Shuter Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Molapisi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED-19.38%6 893
SOFTBANK CORP.2.54%67 385
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED15.58%38 502
CELLNEX TELECOM40.32%24 721
SAFARICOM PLC-11.11%10 342
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-9.97%9 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group