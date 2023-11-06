MTN Rwanda's performance for the nine-month period ending September 2023 underscored our unwavering commitment to driving leading digital solutions for Rwanda's progress, despite a challenging operating environment. The macroenvironment has posed significant headwinds to our business, with a YoY average urban inflation rate of 17.3%, driven by surging food costs, compounded by increased fuel and energy costs as well as adverse weather conditions, which has impacted consumer affordability. Moreover, the substantial decline (16.6% YoY) of the exchange rate against the US dollar has unfavorably impacted our business, increasing all dollar denominated expenses, which has been exacerbated by the scarcity of dollars in the market, as well as the new regulatory directive, for the introduction of zero-rated interconnection rates between telecommunications providers in Rwanda.

Continued subscriber and commercial growth Despite these challenges, we delivered solid financial results and sustained growth in our subscriber base, with mobile subscriptions increasing by 5.6% YoY, reaching a total of 7.2 million. Active data subscribers expanded by 8.4% YoY, reaching 2.6 million. Similarly, our MoMo subscriber base saw a significant growth of 11.5%, now totaling 4.6 million. These achievements reflect our continued efforts to reach and serve more of the Rwandan population with industry-leading connectivity operations. Our service revenue grew by a solid 13.6% to reach Rwf 186.2 billion. Notably, our Fintech revenues grew by 34.7% YoY, driven by an increased contribution of advanced service revenues as well as an expanded payments ecosystem, highlighting the continued adoption of mobile financial services as an integral part of the day-to-day lives of Rwandans. EBITDA improved by 4.7%, growing to Rwf 84.7 billion, although the EBITDA margin contracted by 3.9 percentage points, settling at 44.9%. This contraction was primarily attributed to increased interconnect costs, the introduction of a zero MTR policy as well as the impact of US dollar denominated costs, impacted by the depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar. Driving industry-leading connectivity operations Following the liberalization of 4G and the issue of our modified license, enabling access to 4G and future technologies, we upgraded our network to enable 4G connectivity in July 2023, which has allowed us to deliver faster and more reliable connectivity to individuals, communities and businesses across the country. Creating shared value During Q3, MTN Rwanda and Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd achieved a significant milestone by obtaining official certification as Data Controllers and Data Processors from the Data Protection and Privacy Office of Rwanda. The certification underscores our unwavering commitment to the highest levels of data protection, data security and privacy for our customers.