Bayobab Group, a subsidiary of MTN, acknowledges that an outage in Kenya is partially affecting our ability to provide services in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan.



Our technical teams are working with partners to investigate and resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We are actively rerouting traffic to minimise disruption.

We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience as we work to restore service. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Thank you for your continued support.