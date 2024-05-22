MTN Group Q1 2024 Trading Update Call Tuesday 14 May 2024

MTN Group Q1 2024 Trading Update 14 May 2024 Thato Motlanthe Good day to everybody. Thank you for joining us on this call to discuss the MTN Group's trading update for the period ended 31 March 2024. My name is Thato Motlanthe, I look after Group Investor Relations, and on the call with me I've got Ralph Mupita, who's our Group CEO. We've also got Tsholo Molefe, our Group CFO, and also joining us on the call this afternoon is Charles Molapisi who's the CEO of MTN South Africa, as well as Dineo Molefe who is the CFO of MTN South Africa. So our trading update was published this morning on the JSE and posted on our website on the Investor Relations page. I trust that you've had a chance to look at it this morning, along with the Q1 releases from our listed Opcos. These were published over the past couple of weeks and hopefully you've been able to join their investor calls as well. For today's call, we present a bit of a focused overview of our Q1 performance, reiterating the key highlights, before we open up for Q&A. The running order, as usual, will be Ralph kicking us off with an overview of the commercial performance, as well as the key issues. Tsholo will follow up with an overview of the financial highlights, and then Ralph will come back to round up the key focus areas, and the outlook. After that, we'll go into Q&A, and I would encourage you to enter your questions on the webcast platform, which I will read out at the end. We scheduled about an hour for this call at which point we will wrap up, and then you can send me any additional questions which we aren't able to cover. On that note, let me hand over to Ralph for introductory comments. Ralph Mupita Thank you, Thato, and a very good afternoon to you all. I trust everybody's keeping well. In terms of our Q1 trading update, we are encouraged to have delivered a resilient performance for the period in what continues to be a challenging macro backdrop. And before going into the trading update highlights, it's important to just touch on the environment we continue to navigate in the period. From a macroeconomic perspective, inflation and interest rates in some of our key markets remained elevated during Q1. It was encouraging to see the overall inflation trend improving, and to give you a sense of that, the blended rates of inflation across our footprint averaged around 13.7% in Q1 2024. This compared favourably to 18.5% in Q1 2023 and 15.4% in Q4 2023. We also saw local currencies under pressure, particularly the naira, which continued to devalue against the dollar during the period. You would have seen from MTN Nigeria's reporting, the

MTN Group Q1 2024 Trading Update 14 May 2024 business delivered strong underlying commercial momentum, despite the financial impact of the sharp devaluation of the naira. There were a number of other factors impacting us in the period, including the ongoing civil war in Sudan: this severely affected network availability and revenue generation in that market. Most of you will also be aware of the cable cuts that caused major disruptions and outages, especially in West Africa. In terms of regulatory issues, we reported to you in the past about the impact of SIM registration regulations in a number of our markets, notably Nigeria and Ghana. This mainly impacted our subscriber development during the period, but we do believe that we managed the impacts well, sustaining service revenue growth. Tsholo and I will cover three areas in our overview commentary this afternoon to run as follows: Firstly, the overall performance highlights; a summary of the financial review which Tsholo will cover; I will then come back at the end to conclude with some priorities and outlook comments. So let me start on our performance highlights. We continue to invest in our networks and we deployed R5.4 billion of capex ex-leases, reflecting an overall capex intensity of 11.8%. We delivered overall service revenue growth of 11.1% in constant currency terms, with EBITDA up 3.9%, with the underlying margin down 2.5 percentage points to 38.1%, that's all in constant currency terms. In terms of our commercial progress, our subscriber base increased by three million to 288 million. As I mentioned, this was impacted by subscriber registration regulations in Ghana and Nigeria, as well as a decline in subscribers in Sudan amid the ongoing conflict. Active data subscribers were up 7.8%, to 149.2 million, supporting the increase in data traffic in our networks. We are pleased with the continued strong demand for our services which underpin our medium-term growth thesis. In this regard, data traffic was up 36.2% year-on-year, 32.2% excluding the joint ventures. MTN South Africa put in another resilient Q1, given the pressures in that market, with service revenue up by 3% year-on-year. Within this mix, the data performance was impacted by initiatives implemented to recover legacy Xtratime data advanced balances through data bundles, which slowed revenue development. They have now completed the network resilience plan and are positioned to manage loadshedding and maintain good network availabilities up to stage eight.

MTN Group Q1 2024 Trading Update 14 May 2024 Subscribers increased by 3.3% to close at 37 million, while data traffic growth was up 42%. This includes the strong growth in FWA products, as the business accelerated penetration in that market. This is a particular area of focus in terms of MTN SA's pricing priorities, where there are some initiatives being implemented to enhance revenue yield. MTN Nigeria reported its results at the end of April. Under the circumstances they delivered quite a solid underlying operating performance, given the sharp naira devaluation impacting the financial results. Data traffic in particular was quite robust and grew by 41%, which supported MTN Nigeria's strong underlying top-line performance. Constant currency service revenue for MTN Nigeria grew by about 32% in the quarter, which was once again ahead of local inflation. Within our Markets portfolio, MTN Ghana put in another stellar performance. They reported at the end of April: their Q1 very strong service revenue growth of 32% in constant currency, with a strong contribution from data and fintech. The results were supported by pricing initiatives implemented in the market, especially for data. For Group Fintech, year-on-year transaction volumes and value grew by around 18% and 11%, respectively, as we ramped up the focus on monetisation. You would recall our comments from full year 23 results: this is a major priority for 2024. This is really to ensure that we balance the expansion of our ecosystem with revenue and cash flow growth. The initiative in key markets include changes in B2B and C2B activities, where we're pushing more transactions into merchant ecosystem for higher monetisation. We have intensified bill collection initiatives, optimising our pricing in order to improve take rates. In remittances, we are enhancing our model to enhance better pricing, especially in terms of rates charged to our partners. We are also pursuing high yields and floats in improving how we manage float monetisation. Through initiatives like this, we are accelerating the growth in advanced services, in line with our strategy. When you look at our performance, we grew advanced services by 63.3% year-on-year, as we continued to evolve the revenue mix. The progress in fintech was underpinned by MoMo active user growth of 6.2% to 65.5 million, and by 8.1% to 62.2 million if you exclude OTC customers in Nigeria. You would have seen in our tables that we provide both metrics, and what you'll probably see going forward as a streamline towards the ex-OTC metric, in line with our focus on active wallets. We are encouraged by the growth in active merchants up 40.1% to 2.2 million, supporting the growth in merchant payments of 4.7 billion, up 32.6%. So let me pause here and hand over to Tsholo for some colour on our financial performance, and I'll come back with outlook and priorities as we conclude, before we take Q&A.

MTN Group Q1 2024 Trading Update 14 May 2024 Tsholo Molefe Thank you very much, Ralph, and good afternoon to everyone joining us on the call. I'd like to first talk about the financial overview for the Q1 results. And just to reiterate the resilient financial performance we have reported in light of the stiff headwinds impacting our business. As outlined by Ralph, our service revenue increased by 11.1% in constant currency terms, and as highlighted, the conflict in Sudan had a significant impact on this performance. MTN Sudan revenue declined by 83% year-on-year, affected by mainly the lack of network availability. If we exclude MTN Sudan, our service revenue would have been up 13.3%, so quite a solid underlying performance. If I unpack our EBITDA margin, this was affected by upward pressures on costs, due to higher inflation and forex depreciation, largely in Nigeria, the network resilience cost as well as electricity tariff escalations we saw in MTN South Africa, and the escalation of costs arising from the conflict in Sudan. We mitigated these effects however through the execution of our expense efficiency programme in terms of which we realised about R430 million during this period. Overall, this enabled us to report Group EBITDA growth of 3.9% in constant currency, with a margin of 38.1%, however, lower by 2.5 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Over the course of this year, we will accelerate the initiatives to realise further efficiencies and ensure that we meet our expense efficiency targets. You will recall that we have targeted savings of between R7-8 billion over the next three years. The focus on our financial resilience has been, and still remains, a key focus area for us. In this regard, we are very pleased to have maintained a group net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.5x as at the end of March this year. This remains well within our loan covenants limit of 2.5x. Our net interest cover from a Group perspective is at 5.6x, and also within the covenant threshold, although under some pressure, given the near-term headwinds, especially the FX impact. It is important to note that we've engaged with our lenders, both at Group as well as Nigeria level, we have secured the necessary accommodations from our lenders in relation to some of the potential impacts on our loan agreements arising from the major currency devaluations we have reported on in Nigeria. Our Holding Company leverage expanded slightly to 1.7x, which is above our mid-term guidance to the market of 1.5x, and which was anticipated given the short-term pressures from FX impacts, as well as lower cash upstreaming from the Opcos, which is normally a softer quarter.

MTN Group Q1 2024 Trading Update 14 May 2024 We remain focused however on our upstreaming efforts and anticipate this to improve in the coming quarters. Overall, this will also support efforts to return Holdco leverage back within guided range of 1.5x over the medium term. In terms of our upstreaming, you would have seen from the SENS that we reported cash upstreaming of R718 million received mainly from our Opcos, largely MTN South Africa. Again, you may recall that we do have a seasonality in the profile of our cash upstreaming, as I indicated, and we expect this to increase over the remainder of the year. As a reminder of my comments, I stress that we remain guided by our capital allocation framework that has really stood us in good stead. We believe it remains relevant, even as we navigate the current volatility in our macro context and will enable us to continue to execute on our strategy. With that, I'll hand over back to Ralph. Ralph Mupita Thanks very much Tsholo. And just to echo the really resilient operational financial performance we've delivered given the near-term headwinds. The strength and flexibility of our balance sheet gives us a lot of confidence about our ability to deliver on our investment case as we navigate some of these near-term challenges. In terms of the outlook, let me outline a few key messages. I think the first is to recognise the prevailing geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions will continue to impact our business in the near term and on our expectations. That said, the fundamentals of our businesses are quite strong, and we are confident in our ability to continue to navigate the near-term uncertainties. In South Africa, Charles and the team are doing work to accelerate growth and improve profitability underpinned by its resilience plan, which has significantly improved the network availability. Several initiatives are underway and are being executed in MTN SA, including price- ups in prepaid plans and other portfolios, as well as revision of data bundle portfolios. As we noted in our FY23 results, MTN SA is making investments into the device market to support its revenue- acceleration initiatives, and we have cautioned that this will put some near-term pressure on EBITDA margin there. In the SENS you will have also seen that MTN SA has mutually agreed to unwind the PaaS agreement with IHS, and we're happy to take questions around the logic of that. But very importantly, MTN SA remains very focused on delivering on the medium-term guidance for FY2024, for both service revenue and EBITDA margin guidance. For MTN Nigeria, the key will be to resolve the negative equity position reported there. The EGM and Q1 already highlighted the five key initiatives being implemented to achieve this, and without getting into details of it, they do merit some repeating.

MTN Group Q1 2024 Trading Update 14 May 2024 Firstly, continuing to pursue regulated tariff increases through engagements with the authorities, and these are ongoing. Driving margin recovery through accelerated top-line growth, with a focus on executing on the expense efficiency programme. The third, optimising capex deployments, targeting capex intensity in the upper single digits. Fourth, reducing US dollar exposure with a focus on MTN Nigeria's outstanding letters of credit obligations, and the fifth, MTN Nigeria is considering strategic options to manage its tower lease portfolio. As we communicated with the release of MTN Nigeria's Q1 trading update, we have revised up our service revenue guidance, to a high 20s to low 30s. We also communicated FY24 EBITDA margin guidance of 33 to 35% on the assumption of FX average rates between 1400 and 1700, no tariff increase, and no successful outcome from towerco contract renegotiation. Obviously, as any of those three variables move, they would affect the margin guidance positively. Of course, MTN Ghana will continue to lead the focus within our Markets portfolio, and achieving operational excellence, which will help safeguard its margins, and drive sustained bottom-line growth in the medium term. In our platforms, we will leverage partnerships to accelerate ecosystem growth, and wrap up commercial monetisation. We'll also continue the work to bring in further minority investments, investors, into our platform. The commercial initiatives with Mastercard will ramp up in Q2, with sequential launches across markets through the remainder of the year. And then on capex, we have revised our anticipated capex for 2024 to R28-33 billion. This was due to the reduction in expected spend by MTN Nigeria, as they announced a couple of weeks ago. I do want to however reiterate that we have a very well-invested network in Nigeria, excellent spectrum of assets, and network headroom in Nigeria to take on the data traffic growth in the year ahead, and we believe that we'll be able to maintain the strong network leadership position that we've had over several years. So, in closing, we remain focused on our strategy execution to deliver on our medium-term guidance. This is guided by a robust capital allocation framework and anchored on the resilience and flexibility of our balance sheet. So let me stop there, and hand over to Thato for Q&A. As was mentioned earlier, we have Charles and Dineo in the room to help us answer some of your questions.

MTN Group Q1 2024 Trading Update 14 May 2024 Thato Motlanthe Thanks so much, Ralph, thanks Tsholo. Let's jump straight into Q&A, there are quite a few of them. Let's start with a question on Nigeria. Can you please provide some colour on the progress regarding the renegotiation of the Nigerian USD leases, and why this is taking time to execute. Ralph Mupita I think we mentioned this quite clearly during the results roadshow. There are a variety of variables that are very sensitive when you do this multi-year renegotiation. Firstly is what exchange rates do you convert what is currently dollar-denominated use fees into naira. And that's one key variable. If you get it wrong, you are kind of stuck with it for the period of the contract, so there's been a lot of work going through that. The other is on CPI escalations: how do we frame the CPI escalations? And then there are a few other terms that are being discussed. I think we've made good progress in particular on looking towards movement from technology-based pricing, towards space and power, so that side is not a big issue. So it's essentially really around the rate that is used to convert what was previously dollar-based use fees, or currently dollar-based use fees to naira. The CPI rate, understanding also the tower portfolios, there's actually three of them. There's the so-called IHS, there's a Helios portfolio, there's an INT portfolio, and all of those have various terms that are still being discussed, including the lease tenor, so these discussions will remain ongoing. Thato Motlanthe Thanks, Ralph. A couple of questions on Nigeria. Following the MTN Nigeria EGM, just to clarify, is there no Holdco obligation to shore up support for the Opco balance sheet in any way? While the five-point plan may help the Opco trade out of its negative equity position, what is the fallback plan, if any of the initiatives do not result in the closing of the net equity balance by 25? Ralph Mupita There's no Holdco obligation to shore up the balance sheets in terms of an equity capital injection, I think that's super clear. The CAMA rules require us to communicate the plan, and obviously if we get the tariff increase, we are able to renegotiate an attractive new set of contracts with IHS that would obviously change the picture pretty much in an instant. So there is a scenario, which we say is the trade-out scenario, which is to continue to keep the current contracts as they are, they have different tenures, a big portfolio of towers has a tenure that goes up to 2029, that's the so-called INT portfolio. So that's still got four and a half years to run. And so there is a scenario where you

MTN Group Q1 2024 Trading Update 14 May 2024 just trade out and go into next year, and obviously the impacts of that would be you'll remaining negative equity. As Tsholo said, you've got your accommodation from the funders, etc., and on our kinds of reasonable scenario assumptions, we'd come out the back end of next year towards a profit situation, given various assumptions about exchange rates, and so forth. So, that scenario remains one that is available for the company. But I think it's important to note that we're going to remain agile and responsive to developments, whether they are on the tariff increase side, or on progress with IHS on the contract renegotiations. Thato Motlanthe Another question on Nigeria capex before we move on to some SA questions. Please talk about the change in approach in Nigeria capex. At FY23 results, it seems the point was largely to maintain spend levels, especially considering your experience through the prior devaluation. What's the change since then, and how is this different this time? It doesn't look like your peers are pulling back on capex intensity in the near term. Ralph Mupita I think there's one peer who communicated less capex into the year with full-year results, so I won't comment about them. What we assessed in these situations, you have to remain strategically agile. So, what we assessed after full year was what is the headroom in the Nigerian network. And what we've seen in the Nigeria network, and particularly given that we had secured 2 by 5 MHz at 2600, which was contiguous to the balance of the 2600 we had. When we looked at that, and having done our spectrum planning, Karl and team concluded that actually, without compromising network quality and having a level of sustaining capex mostly going to IT, and with some radio planning, we would actually be able to maintain the data growth that we've seen, certainly in Q1, so you saw 40% traffic growth, supported by revenue growth that's in the 50s. So, the team felt that they could continue to absorb that and have headroom to be able to take on the data traffic. So that was being responsive to the conditions as we saw them, trading through February and into early March. As I said, we've invested ahead of demand in Nigeria. We've got headroom in 5G, we're trying to move a lot more traffic towards 5G, and particularly FWA in our home solutions, we're trying to use more of that 3500 MHz spectrum, has got a 100 MHz of that. And then as I said that 2600 portfolios helping us carry quite a lot of traffic, so we feel comfortable that there is no kind of competitive impairment by taking on this strategy.