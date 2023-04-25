Advanced search
    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
128.00 ZAR   +1.09%
Mtn : Zambia Launches Skills Academy to Empower Youth and Bridge Digital Skills Gap
PU
04/19Mtn : sustainability focus recognised with top showing in brand survey
PU
04/12Mtn : Announces Leadership Change at MTN Zambia
PU
MTN : Zambia Launches Skills Academy to Empower Youth and Bridge Digital Skills Gap

04/25/2023 | 10:31am EDT
MTN Group today announced the launch of its flagship MTN Skills Academy in Zambia, the first of its operations to roll out this initiative which is aimed at addressing the digital skills gap in Africa. First introduced at MWC in Kigali, the MTN Skills Academy is a free, online learning platform that will see MTN play its role to actively drive digital skills development and job creation across Africa and have at least 60% of youth and adults on our markets having at least a minimum level of proficiency in sustainable digital skills by 2025.

With a starting point and recognition that the Digital Skills Gap Index reports 12 of the world's 20 countries with the weakest digital skills being in Africa, this online learning platform provides young people with access to world-class training and resources in digital and financial literacy, work readiness, mentorship, and job placement services. The MTN Skills Academy is delivered in line with the AU's digital transformation strategy ambitions.

Speaking at the launch event, the Minister of Sports, Youth and Art, Hon Elvis Nkandu said, "The launch of the MTN digital skills Academy is a significant milestone for Zambia's digital development. The government's commitment to promoting science, technology, and innovation in the education sector coupled with initiatives such as the MTN digital skills academy, underscores Zambia's determination to equip its youth with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital era".

A strategic priority of MTN Group's Ambition 2025 strategy is to create shared value. In this instance, the launch of the MTN Skills Academy will enable the Group to leverage its operation to enable digital inclusion and transform lives in Africa through the provision of the much needed digital training to the communities within which it operates. This launch is further demonstration of the Company's commitment to building a sustainable future for Africa by creating economic opportunities for young people and driving the growth of the digital economy on the continent.

"It is no secret that in order to be competitive in this rapidly changing world, digital proficiency is a necessity, "said Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group Group's Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer. "It is for this reason that we are thrilled to bring the MTN Skills Academy to Zambia, and to help young people across the country gain the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the digital economy. As a pan-African company, we are committed to driving growth and development across the continent, and through this investment, we are helping to create a more equitable and sustainable future for Africa."

The International Finance Corporation reports that by 2030 approximately 230 million jobs will require digital skills, yet the continent is far behind in reaching these numbers. The MTN Skills Academy is designed to address this critical shortage. It will initially focus on offering online training in digital and financial skills, work readiness, mentorship, and job placement, with plans to expand to include in-person training and on-the-job training in the future.

The Academy is designed to be flexible and adaptable, allowing it to respond to changing digital skills demands and provide young people with the training and resources they need to succeed in the digital economy. By continually evolving and improving the program, MTN can ensure that the academy remains a valuable resource for students and helps to bridge the digital skills gap in Africa.

The launch event for the MTN Skills Academy in Zambia took place on 25th of April, with a range of stakeholders and partners in attendance. Interested individuals residing in Zambia may access the courses and training programs offered by the academy by visiting the website and signing up.

Disclaimer

MTN Group Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 14:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
