MTN : announces appointment of Chief of Staff in Group CEO's office

MTN Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Willington Ngwepe to the new post of Chief of Staff in the office of the Group President and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2022.

Willington joins from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), where he has spent the last five years as CEO. Before that, he was ICASA's chief operating officer.

"Willington brings with him extensive leadership, technology and regulatory experience that will be invaluable as we execute on our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa's progress," said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita. "We welcome him to the MTN Group, where his focus will be on providing advisory, strategic and operational support on specific matters driven directly from the GCEO office."

Willington has a LLB and LLM (Communication Law) from the University of the Witwatersrand, and an LLM (Tax Law) from the University of South Africa.