Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MTN Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-26
163.76 ZAR   +0.84%
08:39aMTN : announces appointment of new Executive for the Enterprise Business Unit
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : MTN Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/20MTN Nigeria's Payment Service Bank Subsidiary Momo PSB Starts Operation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MTN : announces appointment of new Executive for the Enterprise Business Unit

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MTN Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Tumi Chamayou as Group Executive: Enterprise Business Unit (GEBU), effective 1 June 2022.

Tumi joined the GEBU team in 2018, as General Manager for Large Enterprise Sales, and has been Acting Executive for the function since July 2020, until now. During this time, she has added immense value, overseeing client segment teams as well as the overall strategy and operational alignment with EBU teams in MTN's Opcos.

Jens Schulte-Bockum, Group Chief Operating Executive said, "Tumi has the expertise and track record to assist in bolstering the leadership capability of MTN Group. Critical to the realisation of our strategic imperatives is an integrated, synergistic, and collaborative leadership team whose core values and mindset are aligned with the company's strategy. We look forward to working with Tumi in her new role".

Tumi is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in technology, telecommunications, and management consulting. Prior to joining MTN, she held various senior leadership roles at Ericsson, Egon Zehnder, Accenture and Decipher.

Tumi holds an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of the Western Cape in South Africa.

Disclaimer

MTN Group Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MTN GROUP LIMITED
08:39aMTN : announces appointment of new Executive for the Enterprise Business Unit
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : MTN Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/20MTN Nigeria's Payment Service Bank Subsidiary Momo PSB Starts Operation
AQ
05/16South Africa's Vodacom targets a quarter of group revenue from digital, financial servi..
RE
05/13MTN Nigeria Rewards Shareholders With N174.53 Billion Dividend
AQ
05/13MTN Group 1Q Revenue Grew 16%; Maintains Medium-Term Guidance
DJ
05/04Nigeria expects MTN, Mafab to rollout 5G services from August
RE
04/29MTN : International (Mauritius) Limited 2021 Signed FS
PU
04/29MTN : Consolidated and Separate AFS
PU
04/29MTN : International AFS 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MTN GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 198 B 12 687 M 12 687 M
Net income 2022 23 569 M 1 513 M 1 513 M
Net Debt 2022 66 491 M 4 269 M 4 269 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 295 B 18 958 M 18 958 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 163,76 ZAR
Average target price 218,45 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
L. Tsholofelo Molefe Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Mazen Mroue Group Chief Information & Technology Officer
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED-4.07%18 958
SOFTBANK CORP.3.40%55 706
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED0.13%50 003
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-15.42%31 451
SAFARICOM PLC-30.30%9 077
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.24.92%8 977