MTN Group announces the appointment of Mike Silber, as Group Executive Regulatory, effective 1 April 2024. He joins MTN Group from Liquid Telecom, where he held the role of Group Chief Regulatory Officer, for five years.

During his tenure at Liquid Telecom, Mike was instrumental in the creation and expansion of the most extensive cross-border fibre network in Africa, as well as the continent's largest networked data centre operation. These achievements highlight his commitment to enhancing Africa's digital landscape and his adeptness in navigating the complex terrain of legal, policy, and regulatory challenges to drive business success and improve connectivity.

Lele Modise, Group Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer shared: "Mike's extensive background, spanning legal expertise and regulatory leadership across Africa and beyond, makes him a valuable addition to our team. His passion for bridging digital connections within Africa and with the world resonates deeply with MTN's purpose. We look forward to the innovative approaches and insights Mike will contribute to our efforts in enabling a modern connected life for everyone on the continent."

With over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications and internet sectors, he brings legal, policy and regulatory expertise of addressing business challenges and finding creative solutions to deliver business results.

Mike is a distinguished South African attorney, holding B Proc and LLB degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand. His extensive experience includes serving on the boards of several industry bodies, such as ISPA South Africa and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), and he is an associate of the LINK Centre at Wits. Currently, he also contributes his expertise to the boards of the Tertiary Education and Research Network of South Africa and the Public Interest Registry.

MTN Group warmly welcomes Mike to his new role and anticipates his significant contributions towards achieving the Group's vision of leading digital solutions for Africa's progress.