    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/11
143.51 ZAR   +0.36%
MTN : receives recognition on the Fortune's Change the World list
MTN Uganda announces share price for biggest Ugandan IPO
MTN Uganda announces share price for biggest Ugandan IPO
MTN : receives recognition on the Fortune's Change the World list

10/12/2021 | 06:42am EDT
MTN Group has received recognition on the 2021 Fortune Change the World list. The Change the World List is a global ranking of the top 53 companies that make a measurable progress addressing pressing social problems as part of their business strategy.

"MTN is humbled to recognised on the Fortune Change the World list. We are committed to changing the world through meaningful contributions to the societies across the markets in which we operate," says MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita. "Our networks, products, and services are supplied with the intention of closing the digital divide by facilitating digital communications and financial inclusion."

The publishers of the Change the World list have noted that many of this year's honourees are battling to reverse the neglect of some societal needs, as magnified by the pandemic. These companies are investing in the long-term health of their businesses by supporting those on the lower stages of the global economic ladder, including distributing COVID-19 vaccines in low- and middle-income nations.

Since the start of the spread of COVID-19, MTN has remained committed to playing a part in the ongoing fight against the pandemic through our global mask wearing awareness campaign #wearitforme and #onemorepushafrica. Heeding the call for vaccinations across the African continent, MTN donated US$25 million to support the African Union's COVID-19 vaccination programme. The donation to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) will help secure up to seven million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for health workers on the continent.

Also noted during the pandemic, the urgent need to stay connected, saw data traffic soaring by 110% in 2020. MTN was able to address gaps in connectivity by improving the affordability of its services, whilst providing digital and financial solutions to consumers and businesses, and helping to drive digital inclusion to the most vulnerable and marginalised communities on the African continent.

For MTN, better connectivity doesn't mean less eco-responsibility. MTN works with its partners to make sure we limit our environmental impact and safeguards biodiversity around every cell tower we build. MTN has also set science-based targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 47% by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.

For us, this is about being part of the long-term solution, harnessing the power of partnerships to act swiftly to address the challenges brought on by the pandemic, whilst prioritising our people, customers, and communities, as well as looking after our businesses and the environment. It is for this reason, we continue to believe in the power of collective action to make a meaningful difference, focusing our efforts where needs are greatest.

Read more:

These companies are changing the world

How a pan-African company is connecting the world-responsibly

MTN Group Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 177 B 11 766 M 11 766 M
Net income 2021 16 455 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
Net Debt 2021 77 807 M 5 166 M 5 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 259 B 17 285 M 17 179 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 143,51 ZAR
Average target price 139,90 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
L. Tsholofelo Molefe Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Charles Molapisi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED138.43%17 285
SOFTBANK CORP.17.71%63 084
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED35.64%50 262
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.19.30%40 065
SAFARICOM PLC21.61%15 061
TELE2 AB15.06%9 846