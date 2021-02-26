MTN : to appeal Syrian court ruling to put its unit under judicial custody

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group
said on Friday it intended to appeal a ruling from the
Administrative Court of Damascus to place the company's Syrian
business under judicial guardianship and was also considering
other steps.
The latest lawsuit is an added headache for the mobile
operator, whose entry into the Middle East has been marred by
allegations, which it has denied, that it used bribes to win a
15-year operating licence in Iran and also that it aided
militant groups in Afghanistan.
The company said a lawsuit was filed to the court by the
Syrian Ministry of Telecommunications and the Syrian
Telecommunications and Post Regulatory Authority earlier this
month, seeking interim measures against MTN Syria.
The Syrian State Council said on Thursday this was after MTN
had violated its obligations in its licensing contract, which
deprived the Treasury of 21.5% of the total revenues.
According to the court order, the judicial guardian will be
responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of MTN Syria,
in which MTN has a 75% stake. Chairman of TeleInvest, the
minority shareholder of MTN Syria, has been appointed to serve
as the judicial guardian.
"MTN Group strongly disagrees with the allegations made
before the court as well as the court's decision and intends to
file an appeal. In addition, MTN is also considering other
appropriate steps to take in light of the ruling," it said in a
statement.
This comes as MTN is planning to sell its stake in MTN Syria
to TeleInvest as part of plans to exit the Middle East in the
medium term. In a response to questions, MTN's spokeswoman said
advanced talks with TeleInvest were on hold until the matter is
resolved.
In the six months to June 2020, MTN Syria contributed 0.7%
to the group's reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation.
At that time, the net assets attributable to MTN Syria in
the MTN Group accounts had been written down to the estimated
recoverable amount of 1.4 billion rand ($80 million).
