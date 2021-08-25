Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  MTN Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTN   ZAE000042164

MTN GROUP LIMITED

(MTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/24
132.69 ZAR   +1.00%
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nigerian tribunal orders Multichoice to pay 50% of disputed $4.4 billion tax bill

08/25/2021 | 08:11am EDT
Satellite dishes connect township residents to South Africa's DSTV television network, owned by telecommunications giant Naspers in Khayelitsha township

ABUJA (Reuters) - A Nigerian tax tribunal ordered the local unit of South Africa's pay-TV company Multichoice to pay 50% of a disputed 1.8 trillion naira ($4.38 billion) tax bill relating to previous years, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said on Wednesday.

The deposit of 50% of the sum was a condition that had to be fulfilled by Multichoice Nigeria Ltd before the tribunal could hear a full appeal on the matter, the FIRS statement said.

Multichoice Nigeria, a division of a South African group, provides DSTV, a cable TV product that is popular in Nigeria.

The statement came after the FIRS said in July it had instructed banks to freeze the accounts of Multichoice because the company had refused to grant access for the tax auditors to its servers.

FIRS Chairman Muhammad Nami said at the time that banks would have to recover the 1.8 trillion naira which the tax service said it was owed.

Reuters has requested comment from Multichoice to Wednesday's statement.

The tax tribunal adjourned the case until Sept. 23, subject to the company complying with its order, FIRS said in its statement.

Multichoice is the latest South African group with a significant presence in Nigeria to face a multi-billion-dollar tax demand from the West African country.

In January 2020, Nigeria's attorney general withdrew a $2 billion tax bill it had sought to impose on the mobile telecoms group MTN, after a long saga that investors said had damaged Nigeria's reputation as an investment destination.

($1 = 411.0000 naira)

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 178 B 11 913 M 11 913 M
Net income 2021 17 054 M 1 143 M 1 143 M
Net Debt 2021 77 807 M 5 213 M 5 213 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 239 B 15 935 M 16 027 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 132,69 ZAR
Average target price 124,73 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -6,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
L. Tsholofelo Molefe Group Chief Financial Officer
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Charles Molapisi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED120.45%15 935
SOFTBANK CORP.13.65%62 911
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.42.28%48 518
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED21.71%45 886
SAFARICOM PLC31.24%16 424
TELE2 AB20.58%10 372