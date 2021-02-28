Log in
South African mobile operator MTN eyes $65 million deal for Syrian business

02/28/2021 | 07:30am EST
A shopper walks past an MTN shop at mall in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - MTN Group remains committed to negotiating a $65 million sale of its 75% stake in its Syrian unit, the South African mobile operator said on Sunday, despite the business being placed under judicial guardianship last week.

MTN Syria was placed under guardianship by a court in Damascus over alleged MTN violations of the terms of its licensing contract, which the state says deprived the government of revenue.

MTN has denied the allegations and on Friday said that it intended to appeal.

The appointed guardian, who is chairman of MTN Syria minority shareholder TeleInvest, will be responsible for managing day to day operations while the guardianship order remains in place. The court's statement did not indicate how long that might be.

TeleInvest had been lined up to buy MTN Group's 75% stake in MTN Syria for a previously undisclosed price.

"MTN Group is still committed to executing on the agreed transaction with TeleInvest to dispose of its 75% shareholding and loans for a consideration of $65 million in total," a spokeswoman for the South African company told Reuters.

The sale to TeleInvest is part of MTN Group's plans to exit the Middle East in the medium term.

The group's operations in the Middle East have been marred by allegations that it used bribes to win a 15-year operating licence in Iran and that it aided militant groups in Afghanistan.

MTN denies the allegations.

In the six months to June 2020, MTN Syria accounted for 0.7% of the group's core profit.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 174 B 11 543 M 11 543 M
Net income 2020 17 234 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
Net Debt 2020 97 774 M 6 476 M 6 476 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,66x
Yield 2020 4,61%
Capitalization 131 B 8 615 M 8 660 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart MTN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 85,18 ZAR
Last Close Price 72,69 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Tendai Mupita Group President, CEO & Executive Director
Sugentharan Perumal Chief Financial Officer
Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Chairman
Charles Molapisi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Jens Schulte-Bockum Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTN GROUP LIMITED20.77%8 615
SOFTBANK CORP.11.45%63 435
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED9.39%41 007
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-8.29%26 522
SAFARICOM PLC13.14%14 133
TELE2 AB-1.89%8 742
