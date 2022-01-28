Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. MTN Nigeria Communications PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTNN   NGMTNN000002

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(MTNN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

01/28/2022 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Audited consolidated and separate financial statements

for the year ended 31 December 2021

Together with Directors' and Auditor's Reports

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

Corporate Information

Registered Company Number

395010

Directors

Names

Nationality

Position

Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, OFR

Nigerian

Chairman

Mr. Karl Toriola*

Nigerian

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Ralph Mupita

South African

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Jens Schulte-Bockum

German

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Michael Ajukwu

Nigerian

Independent Non-Executive

Director

Mr. Paul Norman**

South African

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Rhidwaan Gasant

South African

Independent Non-Executive

Director

Mr Ferdinand Moolman***

South African

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Muhammad K. Ahmad, OON

Nigerian

Independent Non-Executive

Director

Mr. Abubakar B. Mahmoud, SAN

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

OON

Dr. Omobola Johnson

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Andrew Alli

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Ifueko M. Omoigui Okauru,

Nigerian

Non-Executive Director

MFR

Mr. Modupe Kadri

Nigerian

Executive Director

Ms. Tsholofelo Molefe****

South African

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Charles Molapisi*****

South African

Non-Executive Director

*Became CEO effective 1 March 2021| **Retired 30 July 2021| ***Ceased to be CEO 28 February 2021, now Non-Executive Director|

****Appointed effective 3 May 2021| *****Appointed effective 2 August 2021

Registered office

4 Aromire road,

Off Alfred Rewane

Ikoyi Lagos

Holding company

MTN International (Mauritius) Limited

incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius

Auditors

Ernst & Young Nigeria

10th & 13th floors

UBA House

Marina

Lagos

Company Secretary

Uto Ukpanah

Registrars

Coronation Registrars Limited

9 Amodu Ojikutu Street

Victoria Island, Lagos

Tax Identification Number

00969009-0001

1

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

Contents

Page

Financial highlights

3

Directors' report

4

Statement of directors' responsibilities

8

Statutory audit committee report

9

Statement of corporate responsibility for financial statements

10

Independent auditor's report

11

Consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss

16

Consolidated and separate statement of other comprehensive income

17

Consolidated and separate statement of financial position

18

Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity

19

Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows

21

Notes to the audited consolidated and separate financial statements

22

Other national disclosures:

Value added statements

91

Five-year financial summaries

93

2

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

Financial highlights

Notes

2021

2020

% Change

N million

N million

Revenue

8

1,654,299

1,346,390

22.9

Operating profit

584,747

426,713

37.0

Profit before taxation

436,687

298,874

46.1

Profit for the year

298,654

205,214

45.5

Share capital

26

407

407

-

Total equity

264,981

178,386

48.5

Basic/diluted earnings per share (N)

42

14.67

10.08

45.5

Net assets per share (N)

13.02

8.76

48.5

Stock Exchange Information

Dividend per share (DPS): - Interim (N)

4.55

3.50

30.0

Dividend per share (DPS): - Final (N) (proposed)

8.57

5.90

45.3

Market price per share as at year end (N)

197.00

105.00

87.6

Market capitalisation as at year end

4,009,935

2,137,275

87.6

Number of shares issued and fully paid as at year end (in

42

20,355

20,355

-

millions)

The financial highlights reflect Group numbers only.

3

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

Directors' report

The directors present their report on the affairs of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and its subsidiaries (the Group), together with the financial statements and independent auditors' report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Principal activities of the Group

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, formerly MTN Nigeria Communications Limited (MTN Nigeria or the Company) was incorporated on 08 November 2000 as a private limited liability company under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990 as amended. It was granted a licence by the Nigerian Communications Commission on 09 February 2001 to undertake the business of building and operating GSM Cellular Network Systems and other related services nation-wide in Nigeria. The Company commenced operations on 08 August 2001 (commercial launch date). Currently, the Company holds a Unified Access Service License (UASL).

The Company re-registered as a public limited company, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc on 18 April 2019 and listed by introduction on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 16 May 2019.

The registered office address of the Company is 4, Aromire Road, Off Alfred Rewane, Ikoyi Lagos. The principal place of business is MTN Plaza, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Group's subsidiaries are XS Broadband Limited, Visafone Communications Limited and Yello Digital Financial Services Limited. The subsidiaries principal activities are the provision of broadband fixed wireless access service, high quality telecommunication services and mobile financial services in Nigeria.

In its commitment to the fulfilment of the financial inclusion agenda of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Company applied for a Payment Service Bank license. An Approval in Principle was granted by the CBN on 4 November 2021. The Company is working towards meeting the conditions leading to the granting of final approval by the CBN.

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) on 5 April 2019, granted Visafone Communications Limited (Visafone) the approval to transfer its 800mHz license and spectrum to MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. On 24 July 2019, the Board of Visafone approved the voluntary winding down of Visafone Communication Limited. The final general meeting of the Company was held on 5 October 2020 whereby the account of the winding up of the Company was approved. The process for the transfer and liquidation is currently on-going.

Business review

The Group recorded revenue of N1.65 trillion (2020: N1.35 trillion) and a profit after tax of N298.65 billion (2020: N205.21 billion) for the year.

Operating results and dividends

The following is a summary of the Group's operating results:

2021

2020

N million

N million

Revenue

1,654,299

1,346,390

Operating profit

584,747

426,713

Profit before taxation

436,687

298,874

Income tax expense

(138,033)

(93,660)

Profit for the year

298,654

205,214

During the year ended 31 December 2021, N212.7 billion (31 December 2020: N133.0 billion) dividend was approved and paid as follows:

31

December 2020 final dividend:

N120.1 billion

30

June 2021 interim dividend:

N92.6 billion

On 29 July 2021, the Board of Directors approved interim dividends of N92.6 billion for the year ended 31 December 2021 (Interim 2020: N71.2 billion).

The interim dividend represents N4.55 kobo per ordinary share on the issued share capital of 20.3 billion ordinary shares of 2 kobo each for the period ended 30 June 2021.

The Board of Directors recommend the payment of a final dividend of N8.57 per ordinary share of 2 kobo each subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). If the proposed final dividend is approved, the total dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 will be N13.12 per share of 2 kobo each. Withholding tax would be deducted at the point of payment.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MTN Nigeria Communications Limited published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 18:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
01:33pMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Dividend information
PU
01:23pMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
01:23pMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Audited financial statements for the year ended 31 december 2..
PU
01/17MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Clarification of rumour
PU
2021MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Mtn nigeria sustainability report 2020
PU
2021MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Directors dealings
PU
2021MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Mtn nigeria successfully bids for 3.5ghz spectrum licence
PU
2021MTN Nigeria, Mafab Communications awarded Nigeria's first 5G licences
RE
2021MTN Nigeria shares shed 10% after IPO pricing
RE
2021MTN Launches Sale of Shares to Nigerians, Offers 'Free Shares'
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 606 B 3 870 M 3 870 M
Net income 2021 302 B 728 M 728 M
Net Debt 2021 969 B 2 335 M 2 335 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 6,39%
Capitalization 3 867 B 9 306 M 9 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 844
Free-Float -
Chart MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
MTN Nigeria Communications PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 190,00 NGN
Average target price 222,91 NGN
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Olutokun Toriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ferdi Moolman Non-Executive Director
Modupe Agbolade Kadri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ernest Chukwuka-Anene Ndukwe Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Rufai Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-3.55%9 308
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.48%214 884
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.50%144 088
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.95%100 588
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.24%97 918
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.59%88 458