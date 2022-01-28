MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

Directors' report

The directors present their report on the affairs of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and its subsidiaries (the Group), together with the financial statements and independent auditors' report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Principal activities of the Group

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, formerly MTN Nigeria Communications Limited (MTN Nigeria or the Company) was incorporated on 08 November 2000 as a private limited liability company under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990 as amended. It was granted a licence by the Nigerian Communications Commission on 09 February 2001 to undertake the business of building and operating GSM Cellular Network Systems and other related services nation-wide in Nigeria. The Company commenced operations on 08 August 2001 (commercial launch date). Currently, the Company holds a Unified Access Service License (UASL).

The Company re-registered as a public limited company, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc on 18 April 2019 and listed by introduction on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 16 May 2019.

The registered office address of the Company is 4, Aromire Road, Off Alfred Rewane, Ikoyi Lagos. The principal place of business is MTN Plaza, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Group's subsidiaries are XS Broadband Limited, Visafone Communications Limited and Yello Digital Financial Services Limited. The subsidiaries principal activities are the provision of broadband fixed wireless access service, high quality telecommunication services and mobile financial services in Nigeria.

In its commitment to the fulfilment of the financial inclusion agenda of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Company applied for a Payment Service Bank license. An Approval in Principle was granted by the CBN on 4 November 2021. The Company is working towards meeting the conditions leading to the granting of final approval by the CBN.

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) on 5 April 2019, granted Visafone Communications Limited (Visafone) the approval to transfer its 800mHz license and spectrum to MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. On 24 July 2019, the Board of Visafone approved the voluntary winding down of Visafone Communication Limited. The final general meeting of the Company was held on 5 October 2020 whereby the account of the winding up of the Company was approved. The process for the transfer and liquidation is currently on-going.

Business review

The Group recorded revenue of N1.65 trillion (2020: N1.35 trillion) and a profit after tax of N298.65 billion (2020: N205.21 billion) for the year.

Operating results and dividends The following is a summary of the Group's operating results: 2021 2020 N million N million Revenue 1,654,299 1,346,390 Operating profit 584,747 426,713 Profit before taxation 436,687 298,874 Income tax expense (138,033) (93,660) Profit for the year 298,654 205,214

During the year ended 31 December 2021, N212.7 billion (31 December 2020: N133.0 billion) dividend was approved and paid as follows:

∙ 31 December 2020 final dividend: N120.1 billion ∙ 30 June 2021 interim dividend: N92.6 billion

On 29 July 2021, the Board of Directors approved interim dividends of N92.6 billion for the year ended 31 December 2021 (Interim 2020: N71.2 billion).

The interim dividend represents N4.55 kobo per ordinary share on the issued share capital of 20.3 billion ordinary shares of 2 kobo each for the period ended 30 June 2021.

The Board of Directors recommend the payment of a final dividend of N8.57 per ordinary share of 2 kobo each subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). If the proposed final dividend is approved, the total dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 will be N13.12 per share of 2 kobo each. Withholding tax would be deducted at the point of payment.