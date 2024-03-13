MTN Nigeria Communications Plc is one of the Nigerian No. 1 mobile telecommunications operators. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - mobile telecommunications services (83.6%): mobile telephony, Internet access and data transmission services (68.5 million subscribers at the end of 2021); - interconnection services (10.2%); - value added services (4.3%); - telecommunication equipment and accessories sales (0.2%); - other (1.7%). All sales are in Nigeria.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services