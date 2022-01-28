Log in
    MTNN   NGMTNN000002

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(MTNN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : DIVIDEND INFORMATION

01/28/2022 | 01:33pm EST
MTN Nigeria Communications PLC

MTN Plaza, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos.

P.M.B. 80147 Adeola Odeku Post Office, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Website: www.mtnonline.com

RC 395010

Directors: Dr. E. Ndukwe, OFR (Chairman) Mr. K. Olutokun Toriola (CEO) Mr. M. Kadri (CFO) Mr. M.K. Ahmad, OON Mr. M. Ajukwu Mr. A. Alli Dr. O. Johnson Mrs. I. M. Omoigui Okauru, MFR Mr. A.B. Mahmoud, SAN OON *Mr. R. Gasant *Mr. C. Molapisi *Ms. T. Molefe *Mr. F. Moolman *Mr. R. Mupita **Mr. J. Schulte-Bockum

*South African **German

Disclaimer

MTN Nigeria Communications Limited published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 18:32:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 606 B 3 870 M 3 870 M
Net income 2021 302 B 728 M 728 M
Net Debt 2021 969 B 2 335 M 2 335 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 6,39%
Capitalization 3 867 B 9 306 M 9 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 844
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 190,00 NGN
Average target price 222,91 NGN
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Olutokun Toriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ferdi Moolman Non-Executive Director
Modupe Agbolade Kadri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ernest Chukwuka-Anene Ndukwe Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Rufai Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-3.55%9 308
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.48%214 884
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.50%144 088
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.95%100 588
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.24%97 918
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.59%88 458