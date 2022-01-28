MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 01/28/2022 | 01:33pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MTN NIGERIA RELEASES AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 Lagos | Nigeria: 28 January 2022 MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) today announces its audited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. Key metrics: Mobile subscribers decreased by 8 million to 68.5 million but returned to positive net additions in Q4 2021.

Active data users increased by 1.7 million to 34.3 million

Active fintech subscribers rose by 4.8 million to 9.4 million

Service revenue increased by 23.3% to N1.7 trillion

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 27.9% to N877.1 billion

EBITDA margin increased by 2.1 percentage points (pp) to 53.0%

Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 45.5% to N298.7 billion

Earnings per share (EPS) rose by 45.5% to N14.67 kobo

Proposed final dividend of N8.57 kobo per share

Enhanced guidance for service revenue growth of "at least 20%" over the medium term Unless otherwise stated, financial and non-financial information is year-on-year (YoY, full-year 2021 versus 2020) MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola comments: "2021 was a significant year for our Company. We commemorated our 20th anniversary with a celebration of our customers and all the stakeholder relationships that enabled our journey. In addition, we made good progress towards our Ambition 2025 objectives, demonstrating the strength and resilience of the business. This reflects the firm foundations on which our business is built, the tenacity and commitment of our people, and the support of our stakeholders. We continue to deepen our contributions to society in line with our priority to enhance shared value. During the year, our total contribution to the Government through direct and indirect taxes was N669.2 billion, up 83.4%, representing approximately 40% of our total revenue. We extended our interventions, in response to the challenges to our nation arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a further N1.5 billion to the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) in support of efforts aimed at curbing the 1 | P a g e MTN Nigeria Communications Plc Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021 spread of the virus. This is supplementary to other interventions to protect the health and well-being of our people, customers and stakeholders. We also worked hard across our business to embed new ways of working while harnessing the opportunities presented by the trends in digital adoption. In line with our objective to share our Company's success with our various stakeholders, the first phase of a series of transactions to increase Nigerian ownership in MTN Nigeria was conducted during 2021 by way of bookbuild to institutional investors and fixed price offer to retail investors (the Offer). The outcome of the Offer will be announced once regulatory approvals have been obtained. In addition, we committed to participating in the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit scheme to rehabilitate the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, with ongoing engagement to kick off the project. We signed a five-year deal to support the Nigerian Football Federation as the official communications partner and actively supported the Super Eagles' participation in the African Cup of Nations competition. We are also committed to designing and constructing a new, world-class corporate headquarters. Operationally, our mobile subscriber base declined by 10.6% and was impacted by the regulatory restrictions on new SIM sales and activations. However, we are pleased to have returned to positive growth in Q4 2021, adding approximately 1 million subscribers as we continued to ramp up the alignment of our SIM registration and activation centres with the regulations. Active data subscribers rose by 5.3% YoY to 34.3 million as we continued to drive data conversion from our existing subscriber base. To enable this, we significantly enhanced our connectivity infrastructure with the acquisition of an additional 800MHz spectrum and the accelerated rollout of our 4G network, which now covers more than 70% of the population. Furthermore, we were successful in our bid to acquire a 100MHz spectrum licence in the 3.5GHz band, on which we will roll out 5G services, at the auction held in December 2021. 5G provides the foundation on which future network performance will be built. Our successful bid presents an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of delivering technological advancements to as many Nigerians as possible. Our fintech business continued to gain traction with approximately 770k registered mobile money (MoMo) agents and active users more than doubling to 9.4 million. This provides a solid foundation on which to launch the MoMo Payment Service Bank (PSB), for which we have received an Approval in Principle. The MoMo PSB will provide a powerful platform to drive digital and financial inclusion in Nigeria. In recognition of our progress in the fintech space, we received a US$500,000 grant from the African Development Bank to fund research on financial inclusion for women. Driven by the strong operational performance, we delivered growth across all revenue lines, demonstrating the underlying strength and momentum of the business. Service revenue grew by 23.3%%, exceeding our mid-teen target, driven mainly by growth in 2 | P a g e MTN Nigeria Communications Plc Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021 voice, data and fintech service revenue lines. EBITDA rose by 27.9%, while our EBITDA margin expanded by 2.1pps to 53.0%, in line with our Ambition 2025 objective. This was driven by solid revenue growth on the back of accelerated investments in our network, supported by cost management initiatives through our expense efficiency programme. Overall, these efficiencies translated into an increase of 46.1% in Profit Before Tax and 45.5% in Profit After Tax. In line with our dividend policy, the board has proposed a final dividend of N8.57 kobo per share to be paid out of distributable net income. This brings the total dividend for the year to N13.12 kobo per share, representing an increase of 39.6%." Key financial highlights Items (in millions) FY 2021 FY 2020 YoY Q4 2021 Q4 2020 YoY Total Revenue 1,654,299 1,346,390 22.9% 448,037 370,628 20.9% Service Revenue 1,651,341 1,339,033 23.3% 446,989 365,222 22.4% Voice 971,445 895,971 8.4% 249,445 242,956 2.7% Data 516,149 332,413 55.3% 149,983 90,778 65.2% Digital 18,040 11,194 61.2% 5,962 3,451 72.8% Fintech 70,553 44,847 57.3% 20,317 12,479 62.8% Other Service Revenue 75,153 54,608 37.6% 21,282 15,558 36.8% Expenses 777,229 660,754 17.6% 205,476 182,791 12.4% CoS 271,884 246,112 10.5% 71,413 66,902 6.7% Opex 505,344 414,642 21.9% 134,062 115,889 15.7% EBITDA 877,070 685,741 27.9% 242,562 187,877 29.1% EBITDA Margin 53.0% 50.9% 2.1pp 54.1% 50.7% 3.4pp Depreciation & Amortisation 292,324 259,027 12.9% 76,166 68,175 11.7% Net Finance Costs 148,060 127,839 15.8% 51,062 32,422 57.5% PBT 436,687 298,874 46.1% 115,334 87,280 32.1% Taxation 138,033 93,660 47.4% 36,992 26,306 40.6% PAT 298,654 205,214 45.5% 78,342 60,974 28.5% Capital Expenditure 408,299 298,632 36.7% 147,224 95,729 53.8% Capital Expenditure excluding Right of Use Assets 304,397 240,077 26.8% 137,945 109,967 25.4% Capex Intensity 24.7% 22.2% 2.5pp 32.9% 25.8% 7.0pp Capex Intensity excluding Right of Use Assets 18.4% 17.8% 0.6pp 30.8% 29.7% 1.1pp Free Cash Flows 468,771 387,109 21.1% 95,337 92,148 3.5% Mobile Subscribers 68.5 76.5 -10.6% 68.5 76.5 -10.6% Data Subscribers 34.3 32.6 5.3% 34.3 32.6 5.3% Note: Voice revenue includes interconnect and outbound roaming voice;

Data revenue includes roaming data;

Digital revenue excludes bulk SMS and USSD services;

Fintech revenue includes MTN Xtratime and mobile financial services;

Other service revenue includes SMS, USSD, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) & infrastructure and devices;

Free cash flow (EBITDA minus capital expenditure) excluding IFRS 16 impact was N430.7 billion, up 31.1%. Operational review Service revenue grew by 23.3% despite the 10.6% decline in our subscriber base. Data continued to lead service revenue growth, supported by voice, fintech and digital service. 3 | P a g e MTN Nigeria Communications Plc Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021 Voice revenue grew by 8.4% due to higher usage in our active SIM base, resulting in a 7.9% growth in minutes of use. This was supported by the success of customer value management (CVM) initiatives, reducing the impact of SIM registration and activation restrictions in H1 and network restrictions in some locations towards the end of 2021. In addition, we continue to ramp up gross connections through our rural telephony initiatives while expanding our customer acquisition points, further supporting growth in voice revenue. Data revenue rose by 55.3%, maintaining an accelerated growth trajectory in Q4 as we continue to accelerate the expansion of our 4G coverage, enhance the quality and capacity of our network to support increasing data traffic, and grow active data users. Average MB per user rose by 62.7%, enabling overall data traffic growth of 85.3%. Also, smartphone penetration on the network grew by 4.0pp to 50%. Our 4G network now covers 70.3% of the population, up from 60.1% in December 2020. Fintech revenue rose by 57.3% due to sustained growth in the use of our Xtratime product and broader fintech services by our customers. We expanded our MoMo agent network, through our one distribution strategy, with the addition of over 374k registered agents bringing the total number to approximately 770k, up 94.8%. As a result, transaction volume rose by 167.0% to 137.5 million from an active user base of 9.4 million, up 102.0%. Additionally, the Approval in Principle we recently obtained in relation to our MoMo PSB licence application is an important step towards final approval, which will allow us to expand our service offerings and scale our fintech business, thereby achieving more meaningful financial inclusion in the country. Digital adoption continues to accelerate as customers use more digital products and services, a trend accelerated by COVID-19. As a result, digital revenue grew by 61.2% as the active user base grew and penetration of our digital products deepened. The active user base rose by 162.1% to 7.5 million, led by Ayoba - our instant messaging platform - with approximately 3.8 million active users, up 172.9%. Enterprise business performance was underpinned by the onboarding of new customers across our key segments and the uptake of our enhanced services. As a result, service revenue from enterprise business was up by 12%. We are pleased with the implementation of the new pricing framework for USSD services which will pave the way for full recovery of the outstanding debts. On the costs side, we made good progress with our expense efficiency programme through which we realised N25.1 billion in cost savings, representing a 1.5pp margin impact. However, the continued effects of Naira depreciation on lease rental costs, acceleration in our site rollout, and the ongoing COVID-19 related expenditure resulted in operating expenses increasing by 21.9%. Despite this, our ability to drive operating leverage has enabled EBITDA growth of 27.9% and the expansion of our EBITDA margin by 2.1pp to 53.0%. We recorded sustained increase in the demand for data, which extended beyond the usage spikes seen during COVID lockdowns. This drove our acceleration of capex investment. As a result, capex in the period was up by 36.7% to N408.3 billion, 4 | P a g e MTN Nigeria Communications Plc Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021 as we ramped up investment in our network to capture growth through service quality leadership and aggressive coverage expansion, focusing on the 4G network. We deployed 9,336 4G sites representing approximately 75% of the total sites deployed during the period, reflecting solid data revenue growth. We recorded healthy free cash flow of N468.8 billion, up by 21.1%, substantiating the quality of our ramped-up investment. Core capex excluding the right of use assets rose by 26.8% to N304.4 billion, while capex intensity remained within target levels at 18.4%. Depreciation and amortisation rose by 12.9% because of the impact of increased site rollout. Although net finance costs increased by 15.8% due to higher borrowing, the average cost of borrowing declined by 2.1pp. As part of our strategy to optimise our capital structure, we tapped into the debt capital market and raised N200 billion in bonds across two oversubscribed issuances. The bonds issued enabled us to diversify funding sources, extend the maturity profile of the Company's debt portfolio and optimise funding costs. Update on New SIM Registration Directive We continue to actively support the Federal Government's National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment programme, having deployed more than 2,300 points of enrolment across the country. At the same time, we continued to work with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to accelerate the bulk verification of NINs collected. As of 31 December 2021, approximately 44 million subscribers have submitted their NINs, representing around 64% of our subscriber base and 74% of service revenue. The current deadline for NIN verification is 31 March 2022. While an extension is solely in the hands of the authorities, we are working constructively with them and the industry, supporting the NIN enrolment drive, to ensure that customers are not unduly inconvenienced and service revenue for 2022 is not impacted. Outlook We are focused on building on the platform of success laid in 2021. Our return to positive subscriber net additions in Q4 2021 establishes a solid basis for growth in 2022 as we ramp up gross connections through our rural connectivity drive and CVM initiatives. As part of our rural connectivity programme, we plan to connect approximately 2,000 new communities in 2022. We are seeing structurally sustained data growth. As a result, we are investing in network and information technology infrastructure, and have secured the relevant frequencies to meet the higher demand. This involves accelerating the expansion of our 4G coverage and providing home broadband to capture a significant share of market growth. We will commence the initial rollout of 5G services once the acquisition process is completed to further deepen broadband penetration in Nigeria, enhance customer experience and unlock new revenue streams. We have made significant progress with our super-agent licence, expanding the 5 | P a g e This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer MTN Nigeria Communications Limited published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 18:32:19 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC 01:33p MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Dividend information PU 01:23p MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Audited financial statement for 2021 PU 01:23p MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Audited financial statements for the year ended 31 december 2.. PU 01/17 MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Clarification of rumour PU 2021 MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Mtn nigeria sustainability report 2020 PU 2021 MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Directors dealings PU 2021 MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Mtn nigeria successfully bids for 3.5ghz spectrum licence PU 2021 MTN Nigeria, Mafab Communications awarded Nigeria's first 5G licences RE 2021 MTN Nigeria shares shed 10% after IPO pricing RE 2021 MTN Launches Sale of Shares to Nigerians, Offers 'Free Shares' AQ