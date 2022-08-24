Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. MTN Nigeria Communications PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTNN   NGMTNN000002

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(MTNN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-22
200.00 NGN   +2.04%
01:28pMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Mtn kicks off 5g pilot in nigeria
PU
07/29MTN Nigeria Communications PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : MTN KICKS OFF 5G PILOT IN NIGERIA

08/24/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sensitivity: MTN Group - Internal

Sensitivity: MTN Group - Internal

Disclaimer

MTN Nigeria Communications Limited published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 17:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
01:28pMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Mtn kicks off 5g pilot in nigeria
PU
07/29MTN Nigeria Communications PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
07/29MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/29MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Dividend information
PU
07/29MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Earnings release
PU
07/29MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Unaudited financial statement for quarter 2
PU
07/19MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Mtn nigeria communications plc to register follow-on n200 bil..
PU
05/20MTN Nigeria's Payment Service Bank Subsidiary Momo PSB Starts Operation
AQ
05/13MTN Nigeria Rewards Shareholders With N174.53 Billion Dividend
AQ
05/04Nigeria expects MTN, Mafab to rollout 5G services from August
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 964 B 4 662 M 4 662 M
Net income 2022 355 B 842 M 842 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 7,64%
Capitalization 4 065 B 9 643 M 9 651 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 699
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
MTN Nigeria Communications PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 200,00 NGN
Average target price 249,64 NGN
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Olutokun Toriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ferdinand Moolman General Manager-Financial Operations
Modupe Agbolade Kadri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ernest Chukwuka-Anene Ndukwe Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Rufai Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC1.52%9 651
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-16.34%182 562
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.07%142 787
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.41%98 598
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.15%93 305
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-33.73%69 067