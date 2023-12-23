Doing For
Tomorrow,
Today
MTN NIGERIA
Sustainability Report 2022
In This
Report
Table of Abbreviations
3
4
INTRODUCTION
About the Report
4
Scope and Boundary
4
External Verification
4
Chairman's Statement
5
CEO's Statement
6
9
COMPANY OVERVIEW
MTN Nigeria at a Glance
9
About Us
9
Business Model and Strategy
9
Our Products and Services
10
Our Telecoms Footprint
12
and Coverage
Our Distribution Network
13
Industry Membership
13
Our Approach to Sustainability
14
Sustainability Highlights
14
Our Sustainability Strategy
14
Our SevenPillars Approach to
16
Sustainability Operationalisation
Materiality Assessment
19
Stakeholder Management
20
MTN Nigeria and the SDGs
24
Transition to the ISSB Sustainability
Disclosure Standards
25
Awards and Recognition
26
ECO-RESPONSIBILITY
27 ENVIRONMENTAL PILLAR
27
Climate Action at MTN Nigeria
27
Energy Management
27
Emissions Monitoring
28
and Reduction Efforts
Embracing Circular Economy
29
Supporting Nigeria's
29
Decarbonisation Efforts
Environmental Compliance
29
SUSTAINABLE SOCIETIES
30 CULTURAL PILLAR
30
Employee Profile
30
Labour Management
31
Freedom of Association
32
Diversity, Inclusion, and
32
Equal Opportunity
Training and Capacity Building
33
Employee Engagement
34
and Satisfaction
OPERATIONAL PILLAR
35
Customer Satisfaction
35
Digital Inclusion, Access
36
and Affordability
Customer Privacy
37
Data Protection, Network and
37
Physical Security Practices
Health and Safety at MTN Nigeria
38
SOCIAL PILLAR
39
Community Investments: Our
39
Approach to Social Development
MTN Foundation Initiatives
40
and Programmes in 2022
Financial Inclusion
45
46 INSTITUTIONALGOVERNANCE
PILLAR
46
Governance at MTN Nigeria
46
Sustainability Governance
48
Managing Risks and Opportunities
48
Ethical Conduct and Compliance
49
Anti-corruption and Whistle-blowing
49
Management of the Legal and
50
Regulatory Environment
Human and Digital Rights
50
51
ECONOMIC VALUE-ADDED
ECONOMIC PILLAR
51
Economic Value Created
51
Supply Chain Management
51
Responsible Sourcing
51
Technology for Transformation
52
of MSMEs
Our Tax Practices
52
Value Added Statements
52
Infrastructure Investments
52
FINANCIAL PILLAR
53
Market Presence
53
Our Resilient Business Model
53
Sustainable Profit
54
55
APPENDICES
SASB Index; Telecommunication Services
55
GRI Content Index
61
Assurance Report
67
Assured KPIs
70
Contact Information
Table of Abbreviations
ALTON
Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria
ATCON
Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria
BTS
Base Transceiver Station
CBI
Convention on Business Integrity
CDSB
Climate Disclosure Standards Board
Co2e
Carbon Dioxide Equivalent
COSO
The Committee of Sponsoring Organisations
CSI
Corporate Social Investment
EPR
Extended Producer Responsibility
ERM
Environmental Risk Management
ESG
Environment, Social, and Governance
GCA
Group Culture Audit
GDP
Gross Domestic Growth
GRI
Global Reporting Initiative
GSMA
The GSM Association
HSE
Health, Safety and Environment
ICT
Information and Communications Technology
IFC
International Finance Corporation
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standards
IP
Internet Protocol
ISO
International Standards Organisation
ISSB
International Sustainability Standards Board
LA
Limited Assurance
Sustainability Report 2022 3
ITU
International Telecommunication Union
KPIs
Key Performance Indicators
LSW
Lagos, South West
MAN
Manufacturing Association of Nigeria
MMS
Multimedia Messaging Service
MUSON
Musical Society of Nigeria
NBDN
Nigeria Business Disability Network
NCC
Nigerian Communications Commission
NCCG
Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance
NECA
Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA)
NESREA
National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency
NGX
Nigerian Exchange Limited
NIN
National Identity Number
NPHCDA
National Primary Health Care Development Agency
NPS
Net Promoter Score
OHS
Occupational Health and Safety
OTT
Over-the-Top
PSB
Payment Service Bank
RCS
Rich Communication Services
RLP
Rising Leaders Programme
SASB
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board
SDG
Sustainable Development Goals
SEC
Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria
SMS
Short Message Service
SOHO
Small Offices/Home Offices
TCFD
Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
TTSWG
Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group
UNGC
United Nations Global Compact
Introduction
About the Report
Scope and Boundary
The 2022 Sustainability Report of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc discloses the environmental, social, economic and governance performance from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. The report communicates our progress and achievements on a broad range of sustainability issues during the period.
In the report, we also share our sustainability commitments along with our goals, plans and targets for the future. The report demonstrates our sustainability leadership reflected in our unique approach to achieving inclusive growth and creating value for our stakeholders. In addition, it lays out how we manage risks and opportunities, including the measures we take to achieve our sustainability goals.
The report highlights our stakeholders' expectations and the various engagement channels we leverage to elicit and address those expectations. These efforts are complemented by our materiality assessment process, which helps us to identify the issues that are significant to our operations and relevant to our stakeholders.
This report was prepared with reference to the GRI Standards. It incorporates methodologies and indicators from other leading frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), while
Sustainability Report 2022 4
highlighting our commitment to align with the requirements of the International Sustainability Standards Board in our future sustainability reporting.
Also reflected in this report are our contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the Paris Climate Agreement. Our performance in alignment with commitments under various local and global frameworks like the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights are also captured.
Our approach to the disclosures in this report is anchored on the principles of accuracy, transparency and balance. We have presented our progress, challenges, and environmental and social impacts during the reporting period. Our stakeholders and the public can access additional disclosures in our 2022 Annual Reportpublished on our official website
External Verification
Deloitte & Touche conducted a limited assurance engagement on this report. This was carried out in accordance with International Standard Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) 'Assurance Engagements other than Audit and Reviews of Historical Financial Information' issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board. MTN Nigeria's approach to engaging external auditors for the performance of limited assurance services ensures that the Executive Management of the company approves the service, that the auditors can carry out the service, and that there is no interference with the independence of the auditors. The external assurance procedure includes interviews with relevant KPI managers and verification of related documents and data.
Introduction
Chairman's Statement
Dear esteemed stakeholders, I am delighted to present MTN Nigeria's environmental, social and governance (ESG) scorecard for 2022. It details our strategies, commitments, and the measures we have put in place to enhance our ESG performance.
The progress that we recorded in 2022 occurred within the context of several international and local developments that presented challenges and opportunities. Global recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic was still in its early phase when Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered new geopolitical tensions and disrupted the global supply chain. The impact of the disruption on food and energy markets accelerated inflationary pressures causing more suffering for vulnerable communities.
On the local front, Nigeria witnessed one of the most destructive weather events in recent years. The 2022 flooding, which affected about 27 states, resulted in over 600 deaths and displaced roughly 1.3 million people. It also disrupted economic activities, especially in the agricultural sector, adding to inflationary pressures domestically.
The impact of these challenges reinforced our commitment to address the issues that confront communities, as highlighted in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the Paris Agreement. In the year under review, we created more
opportunities for individuals, communities, and businesses, leveraging our innovative services and corporate social investments (CSI) and ramped up the adoption of sound ESG practices in our operations in line with our Ambition 2025.
We continued to expand our network infrastructure, enhancing our mobile and broadband connectivity and our ability to provide leading digital solutions for our valued customers. Consequently, we grew data subscribers by 15.3% and digital subscribers by 37.5% to 39.5 million and 10.3 million, respectively. We increased our 4G coverage by 8.8% to 79.1% of the population, enhancing the capacity of our 4G network to support the rise in data traffic. As a result of the infrastructure investments we have made, we became the first mobile network operator in Nigeria to roll out 5G network with our September 2022 launch.
In addition, we reached another milestone in our fintech strategy, which seeks to drive digital and financial inclusion in Nigeria as our MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB) began commercial operations in May 2022.
We supported communities with significant social investments through several impactful projects carried out by the MTN Nigeria Foundation, which celebrated its 17th anniversary in 2022. We are guided by the SDGs as we invest to create a better today and a sustainable tomorrow.
We recognise the need to reduce our carbon footprints, and endorse global efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. As part of our Project Zero initiative, we are implementing measures that are helping to reduce our emissions as we push towards achieving net zero emissions by 2040. We have embraced Nigeria's decarbonisation as reflected in the Nigeria Climate Change Act and have
Sustainability Report 2022 5
begun integrating its requirements into our emission reduction strategy.
We operate in a pivotal sector to Nigeria's growth and development. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the telecommunications and information services sector recorded a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 10.72% and contributed 13.57% to GDP in 2022. As Nigeria's leading mobile operator, MTN Nigeria is committed to making investments that will catalyse growth and sustainable development. We will continue to support job creation, enable the transformation of Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and contribute directly to the
Dr Ernest Ndukwe, OFR
Chairman, Board of Directors
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.
Introduction
country's revenue earnings through taxes while ensuring good return on investment for our investors and shareholders.
Our Board continues to provide leadership on good corporate governance and compliance practices. We continue to comply with applicable laws and industry regulations, maintaining zero tolerance for regulatory non-compliance. In addition, we continue to create an environment that encourages sound ethical conduct, diversity and inclusion, and respect for human rights.
The success of our business depends on robust Risk Management and the oversight function of the Board. We will continue to strengthen our processes to manage risks and seize opportunities brought about by changes in our operating environment.
As this report demonstrates, we will continue to leverage stakeholder engagement to guide value creation while providing our stakeholders with robust and trusted ESG disclosures. We note emerging developments in sustainability reporting, including the launch of the first set of standards by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), which seeks to provide a global baseline for sustainability disclosures for the capital market and investors. We will continue to actively participate as Nigeria moves towards early adoption of the standards.
At MTN Nigeria, we will vigorously pursue our commitment to integrate sustainability into our operations by putting ESG at the core of our Ambition 2025 strategy. This will make us a thriving business that creates value for all stakeholders.
Sustainability Report 2022 6
CEO's Statement
I am pleased to present MTN Nigeria's 2022 Sustainability Report to our valued stakeholders.This report discloses our progress in contributing towads the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as we consolidate our leadership of Nigeria's telecommunications sector through stellar financial performance and strategic development of the business.
Driven by robust oversight of the Board, the visionary leadership of the Executive Management, and the strong dedication of our people, MTN Nigeria continued to deliver solid financial results. In 2022, our revenue grew by 21.5%, reaching N2 trillion, while our profit after tax rose by 20.2% to N358.9 billion, compared to N298.7 billion in 2021. The performance was driven by strong double- digit growth in data, fintech, and digital services and our cost-efficiency drive.
We recognise that our success goes beyond our financial performance. That is why we put the mainstreaming of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards at the core of our Ambition 2025 strategy. Consequently, we ensure the responsible use and protection of the natural environment, operating in ways that benefit our customers, employees, and host communities while continually improving our corporate governance practices.
Thank you.
Sustainability Report 2022 7
Introduction
Karl Olutokun Toriola
Chief Executive Officer
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.
We employ our commitment under various local and global sustainability frameworks as we integrate ESG into our operations. These frameworks include the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, the NGX Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines, the United Nations Global Compact, and the UN SDG, among others.
We engage with our stakeholders through various virtual and physical c h a n n e l s t o u n d e r s t a n d t h e i r expectations and accelerate the mechanisms for addressing their q u e s t i o n s a n d c o n c e r n s . T h i s Sustainability Report is one of the channels we use to provide them with r o b u s t d i s c l o s u r e s o n o u r E S G performance while demonstrating how we are addressing some of their key expectations.
The communities within which we operate faced numerous challenges in the year under review. We see enormous value in addressing some of these c h a l l e n g e s t o e n s u r e t h a t t h e communities thrive as our business g r o w s . I n 2 0 2 2 , w e i n v e s t e d approximately N1.8 billion in corporate social investment (CSI) programmes through the MTN Nigeria Foundation, bringing our total investments to N25.7 billion since inception.
In addition, we leveraged our mobile and digital services to create value for communities. That is why we have continued to expand our distribution
channels to reach the underserved, narrowing the digital divide. In 2022, we reached broadband coverage of 87.9%, up by 3.4 percentage points from 2021. Under our rural telephony programme, we deployed 778 sites, bolstering our digital inclusion efforts.
Our ability to boost digital inclusion rests on our robust network infrastructure, and we will continue to make the requisite investments in 2022. We invested more than N504.3 billion in capital expenditure during the year to accelerate network expansion and enhance capacity. These investments positioned us to launch the 5G network in Nigeria ahead of other operators. We deployed 588 5G network sites in major cities across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, bringing high-speed connectivity to 5G-enabled smartphones. We recognise the impact our investments make in creating economic opportunities and remain committed to boosting i n c l u s i v e e c o n o m i c g r o w t h . O u r technologies will transform businesses as they leverage our innovative suite of products for job and wealth creation. In this regard, we are confident that our MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB), launched in May 2022, will be a game changer for financial inclusion efforts in the country. At the end of the reporting year, we recorded more than 223,000 active mobile money (MoMo) agents, while active MoMo users reached
LA
approximately 15 million , up 57.5% from the previous year. Transaction volume also increased to 282.5 million.
Sustainability Report 2022 8
Introduction
Our greatest asset is our people. We understand that to achieve our Ambition 2025 and continue providing excellent customer service, we require the best talents, good workplace culture, and the future skills development. That is why we work to attract and retain the right talent, creating value for them through benefits that will promote their well- being. We also support our people to develop skills through high-impact training.
In addition, we are committed to building a diverse and inclusive work environment. We made progress towards achieving our 2030 ambition of a workforce that is 50% female. We recorded 36% of women's representation in the workforce in 2022, up from 34% in 2021. Also, women's representation among senior management was 46%, while women's representation among Executive Management was 47%.
M T N Ni ge r i a i s a b u s i n e s s t h a t va l u e s environmental stewardship. We have embraced the global call to action on climate change as demonstrated in the Paris Climate Agreement. This is evident in our Project Zero initiative, a commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. We recorded progress with our emission reduction drive as our scope one and two emissions decreased by 25% in 2022 compared to 2021. We will continue to push towards our net- zero target.
As a testament to the impact of our network infrastructure investments, innovative products and services, corporate social investments, compliance with regulatory requirements, and contribution through taxes, among others, MTN N i g e r i a r e c e i v e d s e v e r a l a w a r d s a n d recognitions in 2022. The awards include Most
Tax Compliant Company in Nigeria (Federal Inland Revenue Service); Most Compliant Listed Company on the NGX (Nigerian Exchange Limited); Employers Excellence Award (Winner in the Telecommunications Sector - Nigeria E m p l o y e r s ' C o n s u l t a t i v e A s s o c i a t i o n ) ; Telecommunications Company of the Year (Nigerian Marketing Awards); among others.
Our commitment to enhancing our positive impacts while reducing our negative impacts remains strong. While we understand that sustainability is a journey, we can assure our stakeholders of continuous improvement.
Sustainability Report 2022 9
Company Overview
MTN Nigeria
at a glance
About Us
MTN Nigeria is a subsidiary of MTN Group, a pan- African mobile operator that operates in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East. We are one of Africa's leading mobile operators and providers of communications services, connecting approximately 77 million people in various communities across Nigeria with each other and with the world. Our nationwide network coverage, technical capabilities, and innovation have enabled us to maintain a clear leadership position since our inception in 2001.
Our belief is that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life and our strategic intent is to drive leading digital solutions for Nigeria's progress by delivering relevant, accessible, high-quality telecommunications solutions that put our customers in control.
During our more than 21 years of operations, we h a v e d e m o n s t ra te d e n d u r i n g i n d u s t r y leadership in coverage, capacity, and innovation while considering environmental, social, and
economic impacts. We have enjoyed steadfast support from our customers, for whom we have created value through our unique service offerings and solutions.
We are a mobile operator committed to increasing our positive contributions and f o r g i n g s o l i d p a r t n e r s h i p s w i t h o u r stakeholders as we seize the opportunities and confront the challenges that lie in the future.
Our values define what is important to us. They guide and inform our actions.
- Can - Do (optimism, future - focused, passionate, happening)
- Innovation (simplicity, imagination, insight, creativity)
- Integrity (solid principles, trusted, togetherness)
- Leadership (foresight, commitment, guidance)
- Re l a t i o n s h i p s ( te a m w o r k , f r i e n d l y, personal, warm, caring, connections)
Business Model
and Strategy
In line with Ambition 2025, our strategic intent is to provide leading digital solutions for Nigeria's progress based on our core belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life. We have identified four strategic priorities under Ambition 2025. These include building the country's largest and most valuable platform business, driving industry- leading connectivity operations, creating shared value, and accelerating portfolio transformation.
In pursuit of our strategic priorities, we will leverage:
- Leading customer experience;
- Best talent, culture, and future skills;
- Value-basedcapital allocation;
- Best-in-classtechnology platform; and
- Integrate leading ESG practices with focus on eco-responsibility, sustainable societies, sound governance, and economic value.
Our strategy takes cognisance of the fact that our success is linked to the development of the Nigerian economy and the prosperity of the communities we serve. Our connectivity and platform solutions have enormous potential to close gaps in access to connectivity, deepen Nigeria's digital economy, boost job creation, and expand socioeconomic opportunities.
