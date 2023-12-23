About the Report

Scope and Boundary

The 2022 Sustainability Report of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc discloses the environmental, social, economic and governance performance from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. The report communicates our progress and achievements on a broad range of sustainability issues during the period.

In the report, we also share our sustainability commitments along with our goals, plans and targets for the future. The report demonstrates our sustainability leadership reflected in our unique approach to achieving inclusive growth and creating value for our stakeholders. In addition, it lays out how we manage risks and opportunities, including the measures we take to achieve our sustainability goals.

The report highlights our stakeholders' expectations and the various engagement channels we leverage to elicit and address those expectations. These efforts are complemented by our materiality assessment process, which helps us to identify the issues that are significant to our operations and relevant to our stakeholders.

This report was prepared with reference to the GRI Standards. It incorporates methodologies and indicators from other leading frameworks, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), while