MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : MTN NIGERIA ANNUAL REPORT 2021

...doers never stop doing...

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021

MTN Nigeria Communications PLC

inspiring years together

Contents

the Board of Directors of MTN Nigeria

109 Report of the Independent Consultant to

69 Our Commitment to the Environment

68 Our Commitment to Sustainability

52 Our People and Culture

26 Our Story in Numbers

16 A brief History of MTN Nigeria

12 Who We Are

10 Explanatory Notes to the Resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting

110 Directors' Report

115 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

116 Statutory Audit Committee Report

117 Statement of Corporate Responsibility for Financial Statements

118 Independent Auditor's report

123 Financials

124 Consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss

125 Consolidated and separate statement of other comprehensive income

126 Consolidated and separate statement of financial position

127 Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity

129 Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows

130 Notes to the audited consolidated and separate financial statements Other National Disclosures

202 Value Added Statements

204 Five-Year Financial Summaries

206 Additional Information

208 Share Capital History

211 Request for Change of Address

213 E-Mandate Activation Form

215 Proxy Form