MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : MTN NIGERIA ANNUAL REPORT 2021

...doers never stop doing...
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021
!
MTN Nigeria Communications PLC
inspiring years together
Contents
-
6 Overview
-
8 Notice of Annual General Meeting
-
10 Explanatory Notes to the Resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting
-
12 Who We Are
-
16 A brief History of MTN Nigeria
-
26 Our Story in Numbers
-
28 Recent Awards and Recognition
-
30 Key Operational Highlights
-
32 Key Financial Highlights
-
34 Chairman's Statement
-
41 Strategic Report
-
42 Business Model and Strategy
-
46 Chief Executive Officer's Statement
-
52 Our People and Culture
-
58 Risk Management
-
66 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
-
68 Our Commitment to Sustainability
-
69 Our Commitment to the Environment
-
72 Corporate Social Investment (CSI)
-
78 Corporate Information
-
79 Board of Directors
-
87 Executive Management
-
88 Governance
-
109 Report of the Independent Consultant to
the Board of Directors of MTN Nigeria
Communications Plc.
AnAnnunaul aRleRpeoprot ratnadnFdinFainacniacliaSltaSteamteemnetsnt2s020121
-
110 Directors' Report
-
115 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
-
116 Statutory Audit Committee Report
-
117 Statement of Corporate Responsibility for Financial Statements
-
118 Independent Auditor's report
-
123 Financials
-
124 Consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss
-
125 Consolidated and separate statement of other comprehensive income
-
126 Consolidated and separate statement of financial position
-
127 Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity
-
129 Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows
-
130 Notes to the audited consolidated and separate financial statements
Other National Disclosures
-
202 Value Added Statements
-
204 Five-Year Financial Summaries
-
206 Additional Information
-
208 Share Capital History
-
211 Request for Change of Address
-
213 E-Mandate Activation Form
-
215 Proxy Form
-
217 List of Unclaimed Dividends
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
MTN Nigeria Communications Limited published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 15:02:07 UTC.