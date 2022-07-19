Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. MTN Nigeria Communications PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTNN   NGMTNN000002

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(MTNN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
230.00 NGN   -0.13%
03:14aMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Mtn nigeria communications plc to register follow-on n200 billion bond issuance programme
PU
05/20MTN Nigeria's Payment Service Bank Subsidiary Momo PSB Starts Operation
AQ
05/13MTN Nigeria Rewards Shareholders With N174.53 Billion Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC TO REGISTER FOLLOW-ON N200 BILLION BOND ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

07/19/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

MTN Nigeria Communications Limited published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
03:14aMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Mtn nigeria communications plc to register follow-on n200 bil..
PU
05/20MTN Nigeria's Payment Service Bank Subsidiary Momo PSB Starts Operation
AQ
05/13MTN Nigeria Rewards Shareholders With N174.53 Billion Dividend
AQ
05/04Nigeria expects MTN, Mafab to rollout 5G services from August
RE
04/29MTN Nigeria Communications PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
04/29MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Mtn nigeria earnings release q1 2022
PU
04/29MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/29MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
04/29MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC : 1st quarter results
CO
04/26MTN Nigeria Issues Historic N127bn Commercial Paper
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 969 B 4 740 M 4 740 M
Net income 2022 356 B 857 M 857 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 6,84%
Capitalization 4 682 B 11 270 M 11 270 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 699
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
MTN Nigeria Communications PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 230,00 NGN
Average target price 250,12 NGN
Spread / Average Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Olutokun Toriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ferdi Moolman Non-Executive Director
Modupe Agbolade Kadri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ernest Chukwuka-Anene Ndukwe Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Rufai Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC16.75%11 270
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.81%214 266
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.59%133 212
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.29%100 114
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.20%95 736
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.90%76 602