Unaudited results for the half-year ended 30 June 2023

Following the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May 2023, swift reforms were implemented to remove the fuel subsidy and liberalise foreign exchange management, to bolster investor confidence and drive growth and investment in Nigeria. These policy reforms are expected to be positive for the economy in the medium to long term. However, in the short term, they have created additional financial burdens on consumers and businesses, and these will be fully reflected in the pressures on our margins in H2. As a result, the Federal Government has declared a state of emergency to tackle rising food prices and shortages and cushion the effect on consumers. This is supported by further reforms aimed at creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

We are pleased with the robust commercial and financial performance in H1, delivered against this challenging backdrop. As we navigate these macro headwinds, we continue to invest in our business to further improve the quality of our offering, strengthen our commercial operations and focus on expense efficiencies and disciplined capital allocation to support earnings and cash flow generation. To this end, in May, we leased 900MHz and 1800MHz spectrum covering 19 states from NTEL for a 2-year period to enhance coverage and capacity, a significant milestone in the execution of our Ambition 2025 strategy.

Deepening our focus on ESG

We have made significant strides in our journey toward sustainability by firmly integrating ESG principles into our business strategy. To deepen our commitment, we have appointed a General Manager of Sustainability and Shared Value, who will be instrumental in spearheading the implementation of our ESG strategy, ensuring that it aligns with our organizational vision.

As a testament to our commitment to transparency and accountability, we have chosen to adopt the IFRS S1 and S2 standards for sustainability disclosure at an early stage, thereby proactively embracing a higher level of reporting. Our dedication to ESG principles and sustainable practices will not only benefit our organization but also positively impact the broader communities we serve. In H1, we committed over N482 million to our corporate social investment programs, furthering our work to build sustainable societies.

Solid commercial and financial momentum

We continued to expand our mobile subscriber base with the addition of 1.5 million in H1, bringing our subscribers to over 77 million. This was supported by our churn management initiatives and interventions to ramp up gross connections. In Q2, we implemented the minimum age requirement for SIM registration from 16 to 18 years, which impacted the run rate of gross connections and active data subscribers in the quarter.

To support the rising data traffic on our network and expand our base further, we prioritised enhancing the capacity and coverage of our 4G and 5G networks. In H1, our total data traffic

