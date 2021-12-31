MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : MTN NIGERIA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020

''As one of Africa's largest providers of communications services, the Company's strategic intent is to

drive leading digital solutions for Nigeria's progress.''

INTRODUCTION

03 About this Report

A Message from Our CEO Our Year at a Glance MTN Nigeria at a Glance Our Products and Services

Our Most Recent Awards and Recognitions

Industry Membership

Our Facilities

Materiality Assessment

Stakeholder Engagement

Sustainability Approach

RESPONSIBLE CORPORATE MANAGEMENT

27 Leadership and Management

Board of Directors

Executive Management

Conflict of Interest

Risk Management

Governing Principles and Policies

Ethics and Compliance

Whistleblowing

Data Security and Privacy

Labour Practices

Our COVID-19 Response

DEVELOPED ECONOMY

35 Ethical Economics Enabling Digital Access for All

Mobile Financial Services and Fostering Enterprise Development Advancing Voice and Data Connectivity

Tax Performance

Supplier Responsibility