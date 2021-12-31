Log in
    MTNN   NGMTNN000002

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(MTNN)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : MTN NIGERIA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020

12/31/2021 | 03:37pm GMT
CONTENT

''As one of Africa's largest providers of communications services, the Company's strategic intent is to

drive leading digital solutions for Nigeria's progress.''

INTRODUCTION

03 About this Report

A Message from Our CEO Our Year at a Glance MTN Nigeria at a Glance Our Products and Services

Our Most Recent Awards and Recognitions

Industry Membership

Our Facilities

Materiality Assessment

Stakeholder Engagement

Sustainability Approach

RESPONSIBLE CORPORATE MANAGEMENT

27 Leadership and Management

Board of Directors

Executive Management

Conflict of Interest

Risk Management

Governing Principles and Policies

Ethics and Compliance

Whistleblowing

Data Security and Privacy

Labour Practices

Our COVID-19 Response

DEVELOPED ECONOMY

35 Ethical Economics Enabling Digital Access for All

Mobile Financial Services and Fostering Enterprise Development Advancing Voice and Data Connectivity

Tax Performance

Supplier Responsibility

RESILIENT WORKFORCE,

39 EMPOWERED COMMUNITY

Committed Team

Diversity and Inclusion

Learning and Development

Remuneration and Benefits

Health, Safety and Security

Empowered Community

45

51

54

ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY

Energy Management and GHG Transmissions

Waste Management and Recycling

Water Management

5G and It's Attendant Concerns

INDEPENDENCE LIMITED

ASSURANCE STATEMENT

APPENDIX

GRI Content Index

Abbreviations

03

Introduction

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MTN Nigeria Communications Limited published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 15:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 606 B 3 909 M 2 893 M
Net income 2021 302 B 735 M 544 M
Net Debt 2021 969 B 2 358 M 1 746 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 6,16%
Capitalization 3 705 B 8 996 M 6 672 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 844
Free-Float 100%
Chart MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
MTN Nigeria Communications PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 197,00 NGN
Average target price 222,91 NGN
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Olutokun Toriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ferdi Moolman Non-Executive Director
Modupe Agbolade Kadri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ernest Chukwuka-Anene Ndukwe Executive Chairman
Mohammed Rufai Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC7.12%8 996
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.06%219 334
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.45%123 521
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.80%117 835
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.07%96 970
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.99%87 543