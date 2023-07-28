MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements

for the six months period ended 30 June 2023

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2023

Contents

Page

Financial highlights

2

Condensed consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss

3

Condensed consolidated and separate statement of other comprehensive income

4

Condensed consolidated and separate statement of financial position

5

Condensed consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity

6

Condensed consolidated and separate statement of cash flows

7

Notes to the condensed consolidated and separate financial statements

8 - 40

1

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2023

Financial highlights

6 months

6 months

% Change

ended 30

ended 30

In millions of Nigerian Naira

Notes

June 2023

June 2022

Revenue

6

1,158,739

950,086

21.96

Operating profit

421,575

352,312

19.66

Profit before taxation

200,391

268,635

(25.40)

Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the company

128,593

181,940

(29.32)

Basic and diluted earnings per share (N)

36

6.33

8.95

(29.32)

As at 30

As at 31

% Change

June 2023

December

2022

Share capital

407

407

-

Total equity attributable to the owners of the company

258,277

334,237

(22.73)

Net assets per share (N)

12.71

16.44

(22.73)

Stock exchange information

Market price per share as at period end (N)

273.40

215.00

27.16

Market capitalisation as at period end (N'million)

5,565,057

4,376,325

27.16

Number of shares issued and fully paid as at period end (millions)

20,355

20,355

-

The financial highlights reflect Group numbers only.

2

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2023

Condensed consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss

Group

Company

In millions of Nigerian Naira

Revenue

Direct network operating costs

Value added services costs

Costs of SIM starter packs, handsets and accessories Interconnect costs

Roaming costs

Transmission costs

Discounts and commissions

Advertisements, sponsorships and sales promotions Employee costs

Other operating expenses

Depreciation of property and equipment Depreciation of right of use assets Amortisation of intangible assets

Operating profit

Finance income

Finance costs

Profit before taxation

Taxation

Profit for the period

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the company

Non-controlling interest

Earnings per share

Basic/diluted to the owners of the company (N)

6 months

6 months

3 months

3 months

6 months

6 months

3 months

3 months

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

Notes

June 2023

June 2022

June 2023

June 2022

June 2023

June 2022

June 2023

June 2022

6

1,158,739

950,086

590,605

479,103

1,158,273

949,637

590,597

478,947

10

(276,958)

(215,810)

(140,313)

(108,534)

(276,812)

(215,810)

(140,244)

(108,534)

(11,036)

(11,078)

(5,148)

(5,365)

(11,036)

(11,078)

(5,148)

(5,365)

(12,983)

(9,845)

(6,672)

(5,868)

(12,983)

(9,845)

(6,672)

(5,868)

(76,964)

(71,131)

(39,790)

(35,592)

(76,964)

(71,131)

(39,790)

(35,592)

(3,873)

(2,934)

(2,342)

(1,719)

(3,873)

(2,934)

(2,342)

(1,719)

(4,842)

(3,806)

(2,755)

(1,799)

(4,842)

(3,806)

(2,755)

(1,799)

(55,374)

(44,894)

(28,595)

(23,104)

(53,325)

(43,875)

(27,584)

(22,551)

(19,417)

(14,216)

(10,050)

(8,265)

(12,646)

(11,665)

(5,926)

(5,939)

9

(28,471)

(22,150)

(16,370)

(11,154)

(26,232)

(21,710)

(15,380)

(10,928)

11

(54,371)

(44,905)

(26,765)

(25,534)

(63,163)

(42,335)

(26,382)

(24,159)

13

(98,409)

(82,913)

(48,633)

(41,932)

(98,409)

(82,913)

(48,633)

(41,932)

14

(57,845)

(49,815)

(28,798)

(25,250)

(57,845)

(49,815)

(28,798)

(25,250)

15

(36,621)

(24,277)

(19,416)

(12,003)

(33,962)

(21,617)

(18,086)

(10,672)

421,575

352,312

214,958

172,984

426,181

361,103

222,857

178,639

7

16,392

7,066

11,708

2,660

15,668

6,957

11,430

2,595

8

(237,576)

(90,743)

(182,054)

(50,602)

(237,576)

(90,743)

(182,054)

(50,602)

200,391

268,635

44,612

125,042

204,273

277,317

52,233

130,632

12

(71,703)

(87,006)

(17,223)

(40,237)

(72,828)

(89,478)

(19,663)

(41,780)

128,688

181,629

27,389

84,805

131,445

187,839

32,570

88,852

128,593

181,940

28,106

85,116

131,445

187,839

32,570

88,852

95

(311)

(717)

(311)

-

-

-

-

128,688

181,629

27,389

84,805

131,445

187,839

32,570

88,852

36

6.33

8.95

1.38

4.19

6.47

9.24

1.60

4.37

·

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc

Unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2023

Condensed consolidated and separate statement of other comprehensive income

Group

Company

In millions of Nigerian Naira

Profit for the period

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Fair valuation (loss)/gain on investments designated at

FVOCI*

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period net of taxation Total comprehensive income for the period

Attributable to:

Owners of the company

Non-controlling interest

6 months

6 months

3 months

3 months

6 months

6 months

3 months

3 months

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

ended 30

June 2023

June 2022

June 2023

June 2022

June 2023

June 2022

June 2023

June 2022

128,688

181,629

27,389

84,805

131,445

187,839

32,570

88,852

(1,179)

(111)

16

(155)

(1,179)

(111)

16

(155)

(1,179)

(111)

16

(155)

(1,179)

(111)

16

(155)

127,509

181,518

27,405

84,650

130,266

187,728

32,586

88,697

127,414

181,829

28,122

84,961

130,266

187,728

32,586

88,697

95

(311)

(717)

(311)

-

-

-

-

127,509

181,518

27,405

84,650

130,266

187,728

32,586

88,697

*Fair valuation loss/gain on investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) is recognised on Federal Government treasury bills and bonds investments net of tax except for Federal Government bonds.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

¸

