MTN Nigeria Communications Plc
Unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements
for the six months period ended 30 June 2023
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc
Unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2023
Contents
Page
Financial highlights
2
Condensed consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss
3
Condensed consolidated and separate statement of other comprehensive income
4
Condensed consolidated and separate statement of financial position
5
Condensed consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity
6
Condensed consolidated and separate statement of cash flows
7
Notes to the condensed consolidated and separate financial statements
8 - 40
1
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc
Unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2023
Financial highlights
6 months
6 months
% Change
ended 30
ended 30
In millions of Nigerian Naira
Notes
June 2023
June 2022
Revenue
6
1,158,739
950,086
21.96
Operating profit
421,575
352,312
19.66
Profit before taxation
200,391
268,635
(25.40)
Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the company
128,593
181,940
(29.32)
Basic and diluted earnings per share (N)
36
6.33
8.95
(29.32)
As at 30
As at 31
% Change
June 2023
December
2022
Share capital
407
407
-
Total equity attributable to the owners of the company
258,277
334,237
(22.73)
Net assets per share (N)
12.71
16.44
(22.73)
Stock exchange information
Market price per share as at period end (N)
273.40
215.00
27.16
Market capitalisation as at period end (N'million)
5,565,057
4,376,325
27.16
Number of shares issued and fully paid as at period end (millions)
20,355
20,355
-
The financial highlights reflect Group numbers only.
2
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc
Unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2023
Condensed consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss
Group
Company
In millions of Nigerian Naira
Revenue
Direct network operating costs
Value added services costs
Costs of SIM starter packs, handsets and accessories Interconnect costs
Roaming costs
Transmission costs
Discounts and commissions
Advertisements, sponsorships and sales promotions Employee costs
Other operating expenses
Depreciation of property and equipment Depreciation of right of use assets Amortisation of intangible assets
Operating profit
Finance income
Finance costs
Profit before taxation
Taxation
Profit for the period
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the company
Non-controlling interest
Earnings per share
Basic/diluted to the owners of the company (N)
6 months
6 months
3 months
3 months
6 months
6 months
3 months
3 months
ended 30
ended 30
ended 30
ended 30
ended 30
ended 30
ended 30
ended 30
Notes
June 2023
June 2022
June 2023
June 2022
June 2023
June 2022
June 2023
June 2022
6
1,158,739
950,086
590,605
479,103
1,158,273
949,637
590,597
478,947
10
(276,958)
(215,810)
(140,313)
(108,534)
(276,812)
(215,810)
(140,244)
(108,534)
(11,036)
(11,078)
(5,148)
(5,365)
(11,036)
(11,078)
(5,148)
(5,365)
(12,983)
(9,845)
(6,672)
(5,868)
(12,983)
(9,845)
(6,672)
(5,868)
(76,964)
(71,131)
(39,790)
(35,592)
(76,964)
(71,131)
(39,790)
(35,592)
(3,873)
(2,934)
(2,342)
(1,719)
(3,873)
(2,934)
(2,342)
(1,719)
(4,842)
(3,806)
(2,755)
(1,799)
(4,842)
(3,806)
(2,755)
(1,799)
(55,374)
(44,894)
(28,595)
(23,104)
(53,325)
(43,875)
(27,584)
(22,551)
(19,417)
(14,216)
(10,050)
(8,265)
(12,646)
(11,665)
(5,926)
(5,939)
9
(28,471)
(22,150)
(16,370)
(11,154)
(26,232)
(21,710)
(15,380)
(10,928)
11
(54,371)
(44,905)
(26,765)
(25,534)
(63,163)
(42,335)
(26,382)
(24,159)
13
(98,409)
(82,913)
(48,633)
(41,932)
(98,409)
(82,913)
(48,633)
(41,932)
14
(57,845)
(49,815)
(28,798)
(25,250)
(57,845)
(49,815)
(28,798)
(25,250)
15
(36,621)
(24,277)
(19,416)
(12,003)
(33,962)
(21,617)
(18,086)
(10,672)
421,575
352,312
214,958
172,984
426,181
361,103
222,857
178,639
7
16,392
7,066
11,708
2,660
15,668
6,957
11,430
2,595
8
(237,576)
(90,743)
(182,054)
(50,602)
(237,576)
(90,743)
(182,054)
(50,602)
200,391
268,635
44,612
125,042
204,273
277,317
52,233
130,632
12
(71,703)
(87,006)
(17,223)
(40,237)
(72,828)
(89,478)
(19,663)
(41,780)
128,688
181,629
27,389
84,805
131,445
187,839
32,570
88,852
128,593
181,940
28,106
85,116
131,445
187,839
32,570
88,852
95
(311)
(717)
(311)
-
-
-
-
128,688
181,629
27,389
84,805
131,445
187,839
32,570
88,852
36
6.33
8.95
1.38
4.19
6.47
9.24
1.60
4.37
·
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc
Unaudited condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the six months period ended 30 June 2023
Condensed consolidated and separate statement of other comprehensive income
Group
Company
In millions of Nigerian Naira
Profit for the period
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Fair valuation (loss)/gain on investments designated at
FVOCI*
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period net of taxation Total comprehensive income for the period
Attributable to:
Owners of the company
Non-controlling interest
6 months
6 months
3 months
3 months
6 months
6 months
3 months
3 months
ended 30
ended 30
ended 30
ended 30
ended 30
ended 30
ended 30
ended 30
June 2023
June 2022
June 2023
June 2022
June 2023
June 2022
June 2023
June 2022
128,688
181,629
27,389
84,805
131,445
187,839
32,570
88,852
(1,179)
(111)
16
(155)
(1,179)
(111)
16
(155)
(1,179)
(111)
16
(155)
(1,179)
(111)
16
(155)
127,509
181,518
27,405
84,650
130,266
187,728
32,586
88,697
127,414
181,829
28,122
84,961
130,266
187,728
32,586
88,697
95
(311)
(717)
(311)
-
-
-
-
127,509
181,518
27,405
84,650
130,266
187,728
32,586
88,697
*Fair valuation loss/gain on investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) is recognised on Federal Government treasury bills and bonds investments net of tax except for Federal Government bonds.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
¸
