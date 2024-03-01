MTN Nigeria Communications PLC reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was NGN 2,468,847 million compared to NGN 2,012,272 million a year ago. Net loss was NGN 133,841 million compared to net income of NGN 351,382 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NGN 6.38 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of NGN 16.76 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NGN 6.38 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of NGN 16.76 a year ago.