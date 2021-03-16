Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nigerian Stock Exchange  >  MTN Nigeria Communications PLC    MTNN   NGMTNN000002

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(MTNN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MTN Nigeria Communications : Nigeria seeks to boost mobile banking with fixed transaction fee

03/16/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABUJA, March 16 (Reuters) - Nigerian regulators have set a flat fee for financial transactions done via mobile phones, replacing a billing system that caused disagreements between telecoms firms and lenders.

The Nigerian Communications Commission and central bank said on Tuesday they had agreed a flat fee of 6.98 naira ($0.0183) per transaction to ensure financial inclusion and lower costs.

Nigeria wants to open up its digital financial services sector, which will help millions of Nigerians who do not have bank accounts. But regulation has been caught up with intense lobbying from lenders seeking to protect their turf amid stiff competition and a rise in borrowers renegotiating loans.

The country has more than 20 lenders.

MTN Nigeria, majority-owned by South Africa's MTN Group, runs Nigeria's biggest mobile phone network, serving around 76.5 million people.

A quick code, or unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), sent by mobile phone for transaction is critical for delivering services to Nigeria's underbanked population in a cost effective manner, the regulators said in a statement.

But disputes over fees and who is responsible for paying has often led mobile phone operators to withdraw services.

The regulators said payments to mobile operators for providing the USSD service would be billed to bank customers and that lenders would not impose additional charges.

They did not disclose how much money was owed to mobile operators for the service under the old system, but said a settlement plan was being worked out.

Mobile operators had threatened to suspend lenders from using the quick code service.

($1 = 380.55 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MTN GROUP LIMITED 2.29% 88.87 End-of-day quote.47.65%
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC 0.00% 158 End-of-day quote.-7.00%
All news about MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
01:42pMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS  : Nigeria seeks to boost mobile banking with fixed t..
RE
03/12MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS  : Acquires Additional Spectrum
DJ
03/02MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS  : MTNN to Pay Shareholders N120 Billion Final Divide..
AQ
03/01MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS  : 4Q Net Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
2020MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC  : Financial report
CO
2020MTN could complete Nigerian sim card order within six months - executive
RE
2020Nigeria orders companies to stop selling, registering SIM cards - statement
RE
2020MTN Nigeria 3Q Profit After Tax Fell; Sees Challenging Environment
DJ
2020MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC  : 3rd quarter results
CO
2020FERDI MOOLMAN : MTN Group Names Ferdi Moolman Group Chief Risk Officer
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 444 B 3 831 M 3 831 M
Net income 2021 208 B 551 M 551 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 5,59%
Capitalization 3 216 B 8 442 M 8 532 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 844
Free-Float 11,5%
Chart MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
MTN Nigeria Communications PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 188,70 NGN
Last Close Price 158,00 NGN
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karl Olutokun Toriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Modupe Agbolade Kadri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ernest Chukwuka-Anene Ndukwe Executive Chairman
Mohammed Rufai Chief Technical Officer
Randy Bikraj Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC-7.00%8 442
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.31%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.52%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.58%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.17%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY12.08%62 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ