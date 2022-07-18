MTN Zakhele Futhi RF : MTNZF re MTN Cautionary Announcement

MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Date of incorporation: 21 June 2016) (Registration number: 2016/268837/06)
JSE share code: MTNZF
ISIN: ZAE000279402
LEI: 378900429C4F73B1BE74 ("MTNZF" or the "Company")
Announcement Re: MTN CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT
MTNZF shareholders are referred to the MTN Group Limited ("MTN") "CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT" issued by MTN on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited on 15 July 2022.
As MTNZF's only material investment and asset consists of MTN shares, MTNZF shareholders should consider MTN's announcements when trading in MTNZF shares.
Johannesburg
18 July 2022
JSE Sponsor:
Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited
Disclaimer
MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:33:06 UTC.