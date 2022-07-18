Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTNZF   ZAE000279402

MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI (RF) LIMITED

(MTNZF)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
23.00 ZAR   +4.55%
01:34aMTN ZAKHELE FUTHI RF : MTNZF re MTN Cautionary Announcement
PU
04/29MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI RF : Ghana and Nigeria results released for the quarter ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/26MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI RF : MTNZF re MTN year end suite, no change, notice of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MTN Zakhele Futhi RF : MTNZF re MTN Cautionary Announcement

07/18/2022 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Date of incorporation: 21 June 2016) (Registration number: 2016/268837/06)

JSE share code: MTNZF

ISIN: ZAE000279402

LEI: 378900429C4F73B1BE74 ("MTNZF" or the "Company")

Announcement Re: MTN CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

MTNZF shareholders are referred to the MTN Group Limited ("MTN") "CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT" issued by MTN on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited on 15 July 2022.

As MTNZF's only material investment and asset consists of MTN shares, MTNZF shareholders should consider MTN's announcements when trading in MTNZF shares.

Johannesburg

18 July 2022

JSE Sponsor:

Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited

1

Disclaimer

MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI (RF) LIMITED
01:34aMTN ZAKHELE FUTHI RF : MTNZF re MTN Cautionary Announcement
PU
04/29MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI RF : Ghana and Nigeria results released for the quarter ended 31 March 2..
PU
04/26MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI RF : MTNZF re MTN year end suite, no change, notice of AGM
PU
04/04MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
04/04MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI RF : MTNZF's unmodified audited annual financial statements for the year..
PU
03/09MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI RF : MTNZF re MTN results, dividend and change in board and MTN Rwanda r..
PU
03/08MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI RF : MTNZF re MTN Uganda results released for the year ended 31 December..
PU
03/01MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI RF : MTNZF re MTN Ghana results released for the year ended 31 December ..
PU
02/18MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI RF : MTNZF re MTN Trading statement for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
2021MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 870 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 026 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -555x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 839 M 166 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,84x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MTN ZAKHELE FUTHI (RF) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Belinda Mapongwana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Glenn Gelink Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward Pitsi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sindisiwe Ntombenhle Mabaso-Koyana Non-Executive Director
Manana M. Nhlanhla Non-Executive Director